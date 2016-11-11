IOTAS Named as CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree

IOTAS Addresses Property Owners' Challenges in Delivering Smart Home Functionality in Renters' Market

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- IOTAS, an innovator in premier smart apartment technology, today announced that it has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for its IOTAS Smart Apartment Platform. IOTAS automatically sets up more than 30 various devices per apartment, enabling residents, as well as property owners and managers, to control utilities, lighting and other features via a mobile app.

Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

"IOTAS addresses a major challenge for property developers and owners trying to deliver the complete connected home experience that today's technology-savvy renters demand: How to support a wide variety of smart, connected devices and minimize the time it takes to set up and provision these devices when a new tenant moves in," said Sce Pike, founder and CEO of IOTAS. "The IOTAS Smart Hub is just one part of the innovative platform we've introduced to simplify the roll out of a scalable Internet of Things (IoT) solution for today's rental market."

At the heart of the Smart Apartment Platform is the IOTAS Smart Hub, an internet-connected device that communicates with and controls all smart devices and sensors with which it is paired, including a wide array of smart home devices from Honeywell, Nest, Echo, Schneider and GE. The hub enables property managers to control vacant units and common areas through a centralized dashboard, and residents to manage their homes from anywhere in the world using the IOTAS Home app. It supports all aspects of day-to-day life from lighting and temperature control, to voice integration, door locks and more.

The IOTAS Smart Hub, as well as smart switches, plugs, thermostats and sensors, is part of the scalable IOTAS platform, which is designed to be installed during construction of new apartments or retrofits of existing buildings.

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

IOTAS will showcase the IOTAS Smart Apartment Platform at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

All CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on .

IOTAS, which stands for IoT as a Service, is a Portland, Ore.-based developer of a smart home platform for the rental market. The company enables property developers to easily and quickly install smart outlets, switches, thermostats, door locks, sensors and more by streamlining the set-up and deployment process. With this premium offering, building owners and operators can attract new tenants and premium rents, while lowering utility and management costs. IOTAS, which was founded in 2014, is venture funded by Creative Ventures, Portland Seed Fund, National Science Foundation and Oregon Best. For more information, visit .

Theresa Maloney



Cogenta Communications for IOTAS

+1 415-225-5261





More information:

http://www.iotashome.com



PressRelease by

IOTAS

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 506465

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IOTAS

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR and NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease