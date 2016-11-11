       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
AtmanCo Completes a $236,000 Private Placement of Units

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement consisting of the issuance of 2,776,471 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $236,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant giving the holder the right to subscribe for one common share at a price of $0.15 from a period of 2 years.

The securities issued under this private placement are subject to a four-month hold period. This private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR . The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo is the publisher of a scientifically validated psychometric test. Through the or the application program interface (API), the results allow the companies to optimize the talents of their human capital by improving the recruiting and organizational development success rate. AtmanCo's solutions also enable impacting the major consumer market by easily integrating them with our partners' technological solutions. AtmanCo is also the owner of RNIS Telecommunications inc ('VoxTel') which owns the online dating site Quebec Rencontres as well as offering various interactive and billing wireless and landline telephone solutions.

Contacts:
AtmanCo Inc.
Michel Guay
Founder, president and CEO
514.935.5959 ext. 301



Simon Bedard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
CFO
514.935.5959 ext. 304



More information:
http://www.atmanco.com/en/



Date: 11/11/2016 - 14:00
AtmanCo Inc.
