Glen Abbey site to be repurposed as permanent publicly accessible green space and a mixed-use development

"A conversation" with the people of Oakville

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- ClubLink Corporation ULC and ClubLink Holdings Limited has announced a long-term plan to transform Glen Abbey Golf Club and dedicate more than half of the privately-owned site to the public as permanent, publicly accessible green space.

"We want to have an open and transparent conversation about this with the people of Oakville," said ClubLink President and CEO Rai Sahi. "We strongly believe the significant public green space we will permanently dedicate to Oakville residents is a plan worth talking about."

The plan will dedicate more than half of the site - approximately 124 acres or 54% - for permanent publicly accessible green space. Included would be the long-sought re-establishment of the so-called 'missing link' in the Sixteen Mile Creek Trail system.

Often referred to as "the heart of Halton Region," the 8.5 kilometre long Sixteen Mile Creek Trail is a stunning natural valley carved by the erosion of melting glacial waters more than 10,000 years ago. It is now interrupted by the privately-owned Glen Abbey golf course land. That land, plus much more, will be permanently transferred for public use by its owner ClubLink for the entire community of Oakville to enjoy for generations to come.

The mixed-used development on the remainder of the site will deliver office and retail space, along with a housing development compatible with the current character of the Oakville community and consistent with the provincial directive to focus growth within the Oakville's built boundary.

The announcement of the plan was shared with the Town of Oakville and with Oakville residents through the website . In addition, ClubLink has initiated an engagement program, including Open Houses to be held next month, to share information with Oakville residents about how a redevelopment of the site will benefit the community.

The development approval process at Glen Abbey will take time and so it's business as usual for the next several years and of course, ClubLink looks forward to hosting the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey once again in 2017.

ClubLink is engaged in golf club operations under the trade name "ClubLink One Membership More Golf®". ClubLink is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 42.5 18-hole equivalent championship at 33 locations, in Ontario and Quebec.

