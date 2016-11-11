GeckoSystems, an AI Robotics Co., Updates 1300+ Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - CONYERS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (OTC PINK: GOSY) ( ) announced today that the company continues to gain traction in the consumer, professional healthcare and commercial security markets. For over nineteen years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service."

In the last few months, GeckoSystems has:

Returned to Current Information status on OTC Markets. "Many stock brokers decline to trade OTC Pink stocks except when designated Current Information. With our return to Current Information, it is reasonable to expect that with more brokers now trading GOSY shares, given that larger market, stock price appreciation may be expected.

Effectuated an NDA, MOU, and LOI agreements with an NYC AI firm, and now executed a joint venture agreement. "We are very pleased to announce our first US JV. We will jointly coordinate our advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) R&D to achieve higher levels of human safety and sentient verbal interaction for the professional healthcare markets. We expect not only near term licensing revenues, but also an initial AI+ CareBot sale.

Signed the linchpin Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), on path to form their first joint venture with a prominent, international commercial security firm. "Last month, in response to their unsolicited, but gracious and complimentary inquiry, we indicated our sincere interest in working with this commercial security company, but if and only if, they agreed to our required Safety Clause NDA. To that end, they immediately signed our Safety Clause NDA such that our discussions became of sufficient substance for us to effectuate our second agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), clearly revealing that both parties believe significant manufacturing and distribution synergies appropriate for the commercial security markets would be garnered by each firm, stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

Continued to attain substantive progress against the parties responsible for naked short selling of GOSY stock for some years now. This week, a GA court order was secured to access all phone records for the last five years from one of the defendants. Management continues to be surprised regarding Brown Brothers, Harriman and Company (BBH) present indifference to their inability to determine where 50,000,000 shares (~24.1% of all freely traded shares) owned by a long time GOSY shareholder, went.

"One of our primary software and hardware architecture design goals has been for our MSR platforms to be extensible such that obsolescence of the primary cost drivers, the mechanicals, would be as much as five or more years (or when actually worn out from use). Consequently, our hardware architecture is x86 CPU centric and all our AI savants communicate over a LAN using TCP/IP protocols with relatively simple messaging. This means all systems on the Company's MSRs are truly Internet of Things (IoT) due to each having a unique IP address. It is due to our high level of pre-existing, linchpin, 3-legged milk stool basic functionalities that make our AI+ CareBot so desirable by being readily easy to upgrade, not only by GeckoSystems, but also third party developers, such as our NYC AI JV. This is the strategic hardware development path that IBM used in setting PC standards that have enabled cost effective use of complex, but upgradeable, personal computers for over thirty years now," observed Spencer.

In the US, GeckoSystems projects the available market size in dollars for cost effective, utilitarian, multitasking eldercare social mobile robots in 2017 to be $74.0B, in 2018 to be $77B, in 2019 to be $80B, in 2020 to be $83.3B, and in 2021 to be $86.6B. With market penetrations of 0.03% in 2017, 0.06% in 2018, 0.22% in 2019, 0.53% in 2020, and 0.81% in 2021, we anticipate CareBot social robot sales from the consumer market alone at levels of $22.0M, $44.0M, $176M, $440.2M, and $704.3M, respectively. The company is presently securing funding for manufacturing, marketing and final beta testing of their CareBot.

"We continue to have numerous ongoing joint venture and/or licensing discussions with those who share the same interest in using mobile service robots to help others. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets our capabilities are being recognized. We remain completely committed to providing our 1300+ shareholders the ROI they deserve. They can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous multi-million-dollar licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will enjoy additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value," concluded Spencer.

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for nineteen years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three-legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav: )

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat: ) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler: ), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak: ) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

The safety requirement for human quick WCET reflex time in all forms of mobile robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another Japanese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, its key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicles ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a cars braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms.

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high-performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low cost COTS and SBC's

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common sense responses.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems AI centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here:

An overview of GeckoSystems' progress containing over 700 pictures and 120 videos can be found at .

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful bicycle smooth motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in loose crowd situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.

GeckoSystems, Star Wars Technology

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well-being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

GeckoSystems is preparing for Beta testing of the CareBot prior to full-scale production and marketing. CareBot has recently incorporated Microsoft Kinect depth cameras that result in a significant cost reduction.

Kinect Enabled Personal Robot video:

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother that those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

More information on the CareBot personal assistance robot:

GeckoSystems stock is quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the ticker symbol GOSY.

Here is Spencer's LinkedIn.com profile:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage firm that continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

