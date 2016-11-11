Rising India, Inc.'s TomCat Films Announces successful American Film Market with Multiple Distribution Deals in Asia, USA and Germany

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Rising India, Inc. (OTC: RSII), a company focused in undervalued opportunities in entertainment, media and hospitality, announces today that fully owned subsidiary has closed deals on 27 film distribution licenses at the American Film Market last week with South Korea being the key buying territory of the market.

TomCat has inked a deal with Mania 22. The South Korean buyer has signed to distribute 20 titles from the TomCat catalog of new films, including "2021", "3 Tails: A Mermaid Adventure", "All In Time", "Appleton", "Forced Move" and more.

Action, Sci-Fi film, "Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire" was picked up by Radice, Inc. of South Korea for All Rights.

Six titles went to Jaye Entertainment Co., Ltd. For South Korean rights, including, "Dutch Kills" with Peta Wilson, "Lazarus Rising" starring Eric Roberts and C. Thomas Howell, "All I Need" starring Caitlin Stasey, "Most Dangerous Game", "Paramedics" and "Watch Me Die".

Mermaid family film, "3Tails: A Mermaid Adventure" was picked up for Video rights in Germany by Lighthouse Home Entertainment.

U.S. DVD and VOD rights of 3-D horror film, "American Mummy", were acquired by Wild Eye Releasing.

China's FirstBrave acquired rights to two love stories, "Love Meet Hope" with Ed Asner and "All In Time" which is currently in U.S. theaters.

COO Ted Chalmers states, "We are very pleased with the deals and we are anticipating further results from the AFM to report to shareholders in the coming days and weeks, alongside news on new acquisitions and potential revenue streams". TomCat will also be attending the European Film Market (EFM) in February.

