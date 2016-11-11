Retailers Embracing Mobify's Mobile Customer Engagement Platform Showcased at Google's Chrome Dev Summit

Carnival Cruise Line and PureFormulas Use Web Platform Technologies from Google and Mobify to Boost Revenues and Performance

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Innovative retailers embracing Google Chrome's Progressive Web App and PaymentRequest API technology through are being showcased at the Chrome Dev Summit at San Francisco's SFJAZZ Center this week. The Google technologies are an integrated part of the Mobify Mobile Customer Engagement Platform, an all-in-one shopping platform that delivers mobile web, native apps, push notifications, store drivers and more to retailers and brands that want to boost revenue online and in-store.

Carnival Cruise Line and PureFormulas are among the Google and Mobify customers embracing the convergence of web and apps to meet the demands and opportunities of mobile and achieve substantial results:

Carnival Cruise Line's deliver real-time updates to customers who put their bookings on "courtesy hold," notifying them when reservations are about to expire -- even when the browser isn't running. The measureable results: a 16 percent opt-in rate on desktop, a 32 percent opt-in rate on mobile, and a 42 percent click through rate. Carnival says this new channel is a "game changer" because these are customers who might not otherwise return to the site.

PureFormulas has launched a new , thanks to adoption of new Progressive Web App technologies, bringing the best of mobile sites and native applications to customers. Revenue per visit is 23% higher on the new Progressive Mobile site, with conversion rate up 14% and average order value up 9%.

According to Anthony Nicalo, Mobify vice president of strategy and corporate development, "Today we are seeing the synthesis of years of work from the Chrome team as Google changes the way the web works. From search and SEO to Accelerated Mobile Pages, web payments and Progressive Web Apps, there is an enormous progression in performance and new features for merchants. Retailers that are paying attention to how web and apps are converging and adjusting their mobile strategies will be in the best position to leverage the world's best and biggest shopping platform -- the web."

makes it easy for retailers to embrace mobile advances before they are adopted by millions of shoppers. Rather than stitching together isolated point solutions, Progressive Web Apps progressively become more like native apps, radically improving web experiences with faster loading times and other app-like experiences such as permission-based push notifications and offline mode (allowing shoppers to continue browsing in areas with poor or no wifi). Google's PaymentRequest API can be used by any merchant to easily accept different payment methods, make checkout forms less painful, and ultimately eliminate checkout forms.

has invented The Mobify Platform, a leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge. The core of Mobify's platform is Progressive Mobile and Engagement Marketing. Progressive Mobile delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while Engagement Marketing builds customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancome, Burlington Coat Factory, Dollar Tree, Matalan, British Telecom, Crocs, Carnival Cruise Line, Bosch, Superdry, Eddie Bauer, PureFormulas and Tommy Bahama generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value.

