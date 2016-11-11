SC16 Uses ADVA Optical Networking 100G Technology to Support SCinet

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. November 11, 2016. ADVA Optical Networking announced

today that the SC16 Conference is using its 100Gbit/s core technology to support

SCinet, the conference's unique research and education network. The small

footprint, low power consumption and plug-and-play simplicity of ADVA Optical

Networking's equipment make it an ideal choice for networks like SCinet, which

is built annually by volunteers to provide connectivity for the conference. The

contribution of the 100Gbit/s transport solution to support the conference's

exhibitions highlights the value of ultra-fast, high-capacity broadband for

universities and research institutes. SC16 takes place from November 13 to 18 in

Salt Lake City.



"SCinet's mission is to support the SC16 conference and showcase the best

products, technology and research in high-performance computing, networking,

storage and analysis. Contributions from vendors like ADVA Optical Networking

are critical to its success," said Akbar Kara, co-chair, SC16 WAN Transport

Team. "In a multi-vendor architecture like SCinet, the crucial component is

interoperability. All this week, interoperability will play a key role in

supporting high-performance networking."



With the compact footprint and low power consumption of ADVA Optical

Networking's equipment, SCinet can provide all exhibitors with point-to-point

connectivity from the SC16 conference center to a local network point-of-

presence. The high-performance, low-latency equipment enables fast, robust data



transmission, supporting multi-gigabit demonstrations and the sharing of data-

intensive research. Planning for the unique transport network began more than a

year in advance. In 2015, SCinet supplied more than 1.3Tbit/s of bandwidth. This

year, it is set to carry even more data and, for the duration of the conference,

it will be the world's fastest internet hub.



"Working on SCinet is always a great experience. Each year, major industry

players join together alongside partners in academia and research to create a

one-of-a-kind transport infrastructure. With our 100Gbit/s technology, this

multi-vendor network will carry more data than ever before, helping to share

cutting-edge innovation and support global collaboration," commented John

Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA Optical Networking.

"Facilitating research and education networks is one of our driving passions. We

believe that communication technology is central to the development of new

ideas. It empowers people to share their vision and work together to create the

future. That's why we're delighted to support SCinet and proud to be enabling

SC16's world-class exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops and tutorials."



About ADVA Optical Networking

At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's

networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications

hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service

providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our

innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks

forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge

close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we

ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more

information on our products and our team, please visit us at:

www.advaoptical.com.



About SC16

SC16, sponsored by ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) and IEEE Computer

Society offers a complete technical education program and exhibition to showcase

the many ways high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis lead

to advances in scientific discovery, research, education and commerce. This

premier international conference includes a globally attended technical program,

workshops, tutorials, a world class exhibit area, demonstrations and

opportunities for hands-on learning. For more information on SC16, please visit

www.sc16.supercomputing.org or contact communications(at)info.supercomputing.org.



Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com



For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com



For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com







