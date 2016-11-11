SC16 Uses ADVA Optical Networking 100G Technology to Support SCinet

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. November 11, 2016. ADVA Optical Networking announced
today that the SC16 Conference is using its 100Gbit/s core technology to support
SCinet, the conference's unique research and education network. The small
footprint, low power consumption and plug-and-play simplicity of ADVA Optical
Networking's equipment make it an ideal choice for networks like SCinet, which
is built annually by volunteers to provide connectivity for the conference. The
contribution of the 100Gbit/s transport solution to support the conference's
exhibitions highlights the value of ultra-fast, high-capacity broadband for
universities and research institutes. SC16 takes place from November 13 to 18 in
Salt Lake City.
"SCinet's mission is to support the SC16 conference and showcase the best
products, technology and research in high-performance computing, networking,
storage and analysis. Contributions from vendors like ADVA Optical Networking
are critical to its success," said Akbar Kara, co-chair, SC16 WAN Transport
Team. "In a multi-vendor architecture like SCinet, the crucial component is
interoperability. All this week, interoperability will play a key role in
supporting high-performance networking."
With the compact footprint and low power consumption of ADVA Optical
Networking's equipment, SCinet can provide all exhibitors with point-to-point
connectivity from the SC16 conference center to a local network point-of-
presence. The high-performance, low-latency equipment enables fast, robust data
transmission, supporting multi-gigabit demonstrations and the sharing of data-
intensive research. Planning for the unique transport network began more than a
year in advance. In 2015, SCinet supplied more than 1.3Tbit/s of bandwidth. This
year, it is set to carry even more data and, for the duration of the conference,
it will be the world's fastest internet hub.
"Working on SCinet is always a great experience. Each year, major industry
players join together alongside partners in academia and research to create a
one-of-a-kind transport infrastructure. With our 100Gbit/s technology, this
multi-vendor network will carry more data than ever before, helping to share
cutting-edge innovation and support global collaboration," commented John
Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA Optical Networking.
"Facilitating research and education networks is one of our driving passions. We
believe that communication technology is central to the development of new
ideas. It empowers people to share their vision and work together to create the
future. That's why we're delighted to support SCinet and proud to be enabling
SC16's world-class exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops and tutorials."
About ADVA Optical Networking
At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's
networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications
hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service
providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our
innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks
forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge
close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we
ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more
information on our products and our team, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
About SC16
SC16, sponsored by ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) and IEEE Computer
Society offers a complete technical education program and exhibition to showcase
the many ways high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis lead
to advances in scientific discovery, research, education and commerce. This
premier international conference includes a globally attended technical program,
workshops, tutorials, a world class exhibit area, demonstrations and
opportunities for hands-on learning. For more information on SC16, please visit
www.sc16.supercomputing.org or contact communications(at)info.supercomputing.org.
Published By:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For Press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
For Investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
