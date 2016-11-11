Gazit Brasil Acquires 33% of Shopping Cidade Jardim in Sao Paulo for R$ 410M (approximately USD 130M)

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:TSX)

(TASE:GZT), one of the world's leading multi-national real estate companies

focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment

of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today

that it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase 33% of Shopping Cidade

Jardim in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for R$ 410 million (approximately USD 130M),

excluding closing costs.



Shopping Cidade Jardim is one of Sao Paulo's highest quality shopping centers

located in the affluent neighborhood of Morumbi. The shopping center is situated

alongside one of the city's major ring road highways and integrates with nine

high-end residential buildings and three office towers. Approximately 665,000

inhabitants live within a 5-kilometer-radius of the property with an average

annual household income of R$ 165,000, which is more than double the city's

average.



Shopping Cidade Jardim was opened in 2008 with approximately 200 stores,

including Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, a fitness club, cinemas and high-end

restaurants. The total GLA of the mall is approximately 39,000 sqm, it includes

1,170 parking spaces with a 97% occupancy.



The remaining 67% stake in the mall will continue to be held by JHSF

(Bovespa:JHSF3). Founded in 1972, JHSF is controlled by the Auriemo family, and

is recognized for its ability to identify and develop state-of-the-art real

estate assets in major cities in Brazil.



The purchase agreement includes a right of first offer in favor of JHSF to

acquire up to 33% interest in an asset owned by Gazit Brasil, in the event of

the redevelopment or sale of that asset. In consideration for this right of

first offer, Gazit Brasil will be granted an option to acquire a 33% ownership

stake in the potential retail development to be carried out on the two parcels



of land which are adjacent to the Shopping Cidade Jardim mall.



Rachel Lavine, CEO of Gazit-Globe: "We are pleased with the opportunity to

increase our portfolio in our wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil by acquiring

this urban property, which is one of the highest quality malls in the country.

In recent months, we sold the principal part of our holdings in BR Malls

representing a gain of approximately NIS 150 million, and this transaction

demonstrates the further implementation of our business strategy to increase the

private real estate component in our portfolio. The economic environment in

Brazil is now improving and we are beginning to see the fruits of our investment

in recent years."



Gazit Brasil CEO, Mia Stark: "Shopping Cidade Jardim is the most elegant open

mall and part of a mixed-use project that offers an exceptional experience due

to its natural daylight and garden-front shops of fashion, leisure and world

class gastronomy. The acquisition of Shopping Cidade Jardim represents another

milestone for Gazit Brasil focused strategy and includes this dominant asset to

its urban portfolio in the business capital of South America, Sao Paulo, one of

the alpha cities in the world."



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of

applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made

pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks

and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that could cause our

future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the

results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such

differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC and the

Canadian Securities Administrators. Except as required by applicable law, we

undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements

herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Gazit-Globe



Gazit-Globe is one of the largest owners, developers and operators of

predominantly supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets

around the world. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

(NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

(TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-25 and Real-Estate 15 indices in Israel. As

of June 30, 2016 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 429 properties in more than 20

countries, with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.5 million square meters

and a total value of approximately US$ 21.5 billion.



About Gazit Brasil



Gazit Brasil Is a private company engaged in the acquisition, development and

management of shopping centers in Brazil. Upon completion of the transaction,

Gazit Brasil owns 9 shopping malls and an office building with a leasable area

(GLA) of about 140,000 square meters valued at more than R$ 1.8 billion (USD

600 million).



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Investors Contact: IR(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: Press(at)gazitgroup.com







