AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Subsidiary AMG Titanium Alloys and Coatings Honored with 2016 Supplier Innovation Award from MTU Aero Engines AG

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Amsterdam, 11 November 2016 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced

Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to

announce that AMG Titanium Alloys and Coatings ("AMG TAC") has been awarded the

2016 MTU Aero Engines AG ("MTU") Innovation Award for outstanding performance in

respect of Titanium Aluminides.



MTU's bi-annual Supplier Day was attended by more than 100 senior-level

representatives from 65 companies and 13 nations, with awards presented across

five categories: Quality, Efficiency, Cooperation, Logistics and Innovation.



In presenting the award to AMG TAC, MTU stated, "MTU is proud to award a

supplier who has been a reliable development partner for more than 20 years. AMG

TAC (trading as GfE Metalle und Materialien GmbH), based in Nürnberg, is a

leading global manufacturer of high performance metals and materials with more

than one hundred years of experience and know-how in the field of material

science.



Since the early 1990s, AMG TAC has developed and industrialized both Titanium

Aluminide based alloys and the corresponding manufacturing technologies for

ingot materials and semi-finished products. AMG TAC's long expertise is highly

appreciated within MTU. With a positive and well-structured approach, AMG TAC

has managed to develop complex forging stock material for Titanium Aluminide

airfoils for our Geared Turbofan engines."







This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch

Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).





About AMG



AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction



trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and

provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,

infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings,

ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and

silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment

and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the

transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production

facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United

States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service

offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).



For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are

"forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning

AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,

future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing

needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive

strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,

reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's

business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the

political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that

is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words

"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and

similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward

looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve

inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist

that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking

statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as

of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or

undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking

statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with

regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which

any forward looking statement is based.





November 11 2016:

http://hugin.info/138060/R/2056396/770222.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.amg-nv.com



PressRelease by

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 14:52

Language: English

News-ID 506480

Character count: 5510

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease