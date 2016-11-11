Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of amendment to the 2015 Annual Report on Form 20-F/A

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 10, 2016-Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the

"Company") announces that it has filed a Form 20-F/A for the year ended December

31, 2015 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") reporting

its restated historical results for the periods set forth therein.



The restatement relates to a technical accounting amendment relating to Golar's

accounting for its investment in Golar LNG Partners L.P. ("Golar Partners") and

follows a review of the Company's accounting for its investment in Golar

Partners in light of recent clarifications contained in comment letters from the

Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The Company had previously accounted for its various interests in Golar Partners

differently. It accounted for its Common Units as available-for-sale securities;

its Subordinated Units under the equity method as investments in affiliates and

its General Partner Units and Incentive Distribution Rights under the cost

method.



As a result of the Company's review it has now restated its consolidated

financial statements and has accounted for its Common Units, General Partner

Units and Incentive Distribution Rights in the same way it has accounted for its

Subordinated Units as noted above, under the equity method of accounting. The

Company has also made certain other related adjustments as described more fully

in its recently filed Form 20-F/A which may be accessed as noted below.



The change in accounting for the Company's investment in Golar Partners does not

affect the market value of Golar's investment, its cash flows, its covenant

compliance or its liquidity.



The book entries that were required to give effect to this restatement have

resulted in a change to the net income for the years ended December



31, 2013, 2014 and 2015 as follows (in thousands of $):



2015 2014 2013



Net (Loss) Income as previously reported (178,501 ) (41,466 ) 135,713



Net Income amendment gain/(loss) 26,513 (4,896 ) (26,158 )

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net (Loss) Income after restatement (151,988 ) (46,362 ) 109,555

------------------------------------------------------------------------







The Form 20-F/A may be accessed on the Company's website, www.golarlng.com, or

in the link below. It is also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.



November 11, 2016

The Board of Directors

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda



2015 Annual Report 20-F A:

http://hugin.info/133076/R/2056407/770232.pdf







