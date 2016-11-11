New Report from yStats.com tells role of marketplaces in global E-Commerce

Hamburg-based E-Commerce research firm yStats.coms new report, Global E-Commerce Marketplaces 2016, shows that online marketplaces have an ever-increasing share of total online retail sales. The report also offers some details about the leading global marketplace hosts, Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay.

(firmenpresse) - The online platforms that offer the goods of third-party retailers have become the major movers of global E-Commerce. According to the yStats.com report, about half of online shoppers do most of their online purchases through marketplaces, as they find them convenient for discovering new sellers and new products anywhere in the world.



Retailers also find marketplaces convenient to establish an online presence. Some online retailers sell through their own Internet store as well as through one or more of the marketplace platforms, such as those operated by Amazon, eBay and Alibaba. The yStats.com report indicates that just a small percentage of online retailers do not sell through a marketplace, though the intense competition results in limited growth for retailers that rely heavily on online marketplace sales.





http://https://www.ystats.com/product/global-ecommerce-marketplaces-2016/



