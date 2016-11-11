Greenhouse Solutions, Inc. Issues Company Update as well as new Distribution

(firmenpresse) - GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- . (OTC PINK: GRSU) ("GH Solutions"), a company focused on creating and offering nutritional products with hemp supplements, is pleased to provide a corporate update today as well as announce new distribution that has been added to the KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage.

GH Solutions is encouraged with how the launch of the KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage has gone so far. "Creating a beverage the way we have takes time, and we are glad that we spent the extra time and effort crafting a functional beverage that not only tastes amazing, but may also have great health benefits," said John Michak, COO of GH Solutions.

In the first two weeks, KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage has sold very well through its current distribution channels as well as online direct to consumer, selling 27,560 units overall. "The excitement and amount of volume we are seeing right out of the gate is incredibly exciting for us. We are very encouraged by the introduction of the new product and we believe that it will grow in market acceptance rapidly in the functional drink category, based upon our initial sales," said Chris Miller, CEO of KOIOS. The drink has been placed in over thirty 7-Elevens since its launch with more being added in the near future. Power Shack, a Division of Eurpac, and Muscle Foods USA have also picked up the drink for distribution.

, a division of Eurpac, is a wholesale distributor of nutritional supplements. Power Shack and Muscle Foods USA have been in business for more than forty years combined, and are well respected and well known distributors in the United States.

The Company anticipates providing additional updates to shareholders over the coming weeks.

About GH Solutions (Greenhouse Solutions, Inc.)

GH Solutions is a science-based company focused on offering products to consumers within the burgeoning hemp health products industry. The Company has formulations that offer the benefits of botanicals like hemp seed oil in nutritional products for consumers, and has plans for future products incorporating a licensed probiotic application, when developed. The KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage is offered through a joint venture with Koios LLC, which combined their formulas for nutritional products with hemp oil from GH Solutions. GH Solutions encourages all current and prospective shareholders to visit our website at: or our Facebook page at .

The KOIOS product creators began developing their own nootropic formulas to combat ADHD and to eliminate harmful stimulants from their lives. After several years of study, they formulated the initial KOIOS drink formulation. KOIOS encourages people to visit the website to learn more:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Greenhouse Solutions' ("the Company's") business plan. The Company updates and website should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at . Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

