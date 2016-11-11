WES provides support for international students and skilled immigrants in New York City

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- How do I find a job in the U.S. when I earned my degree in another country? How do I adjust to the American education system? Millions of international students and skilled immigrants grapple with these questions and more as they navigate life in a new country.

In response, (WES) will host a free event for international students and internationally educated immigrants in New York City on Monday, November 14 at the Queens Library in Flushing beginning at 9:30 A.M. The event, taking place during International Education Week, will also be live-streamed on YouTube. The seminar, , features guest speakers Omanjana Goswami, a doctoral student at Rutgers University-Newark, Senay Gebremedhin, Program Coordinator with WES Global Talent Bridge, Maxime Konate, a skilled immigrant employed with World Education Services, and Dina Jaffary, Community Outreach and Engagement Associate with Upwardly Global. The panel will discuss a range of topics, including:

The importance of having international credentials evaluated

Job search skills for the U.S. job market

Skilled immigrant and international student perspectives

"Our goal is to help individuals who studied internationally to fully use their education and skills in the United States," said Senay Gebremedhin of WES Global Talent Bridge. "There is a pressing need to help individuals gain recognition for their international education as immigration to the U.S. and international enrollment at colleges and universities grows."

In addition to seminars, WES also provides international students with free tools and advice through and offers resources for skilled immigrants in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about this event or any WES program, email .

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit organization founded in 1974 dedicated to helping individuals achieve their higher education and professional goals. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications in the U.S. and Canada. WES delivers credential evaluations recognized by 2,500 academic, business, and governmental institutions to more than one million people worldwide.

