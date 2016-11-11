       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Algeco Scotsman Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that its subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l., will hold its third quarter 2016 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial (630) 827-6818 or (888) 517-2470 (US toll free) and enter participant PIN code 8148303# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to . Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and third quarter 2016 financial information will be available at . Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 275,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact:
Scott Shaughnessy
Vice President, Finance
Algeco Scotsman
410-933-5921



Date: 11/11/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 506497
