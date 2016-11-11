Celebrate the Arrival of the 45th President with the JW Marriott Presidential Ovation Package

Enjoy an incredible view of the Inauguration Parade Route from our luxury Washington, DC hotel

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- The nation's capital will soon be brimming with excitement and spectacular revelry during the inauguration of the next President of the United States. The , the flagship of JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, is ideally-located in the center of it all! Situated on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, the luxury hotel is placed along the inaugural parade route on America's Main Street. Experience an exclusive opportunity to celebrate the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States with the hotel's package.

Guests can customize a four- or five-night inauguration celebration at the JW Marriott Washington, DC for themselves and 300 of their closest friends, family members or colleagues for $2.5 million*. This one-of-a-kind offer includes four presidential suites, 325 well-appointed guest rooms, $400,000 food and beverage minimum, craft bourbon barrel tasting reception, personalized planning session to craft menus prepared by Executive Chef Adam Salyer and a private viewing party up to 300 guests on the hotel's 12th floor terrace.

Enjoy an exclusive viewing party on the spacious terrace, which offers breathtaking views of the nation's capital, famous landmarks and the inaugural parade. Watch in style in the comfortable, chic terrace lounge, complete with heat lamps. Remember this experience for years to come with a full set of digital mementos taken by a professional photographer. For a more intimate gathering, the package also includes smaller meeting rooms, which will be based on availability.

Reservations for the JW Marriott Presidential Ovation package include:

325 guest rooms for a minimum of four or five nights

Check-in dates January 17th or 18th for 4 nights (required length of stay) at $1100/room per night

Check-in dates January 16th or 17th for 5 nights (required length of stay) at $900/room per night

Four exclusive 12th floor presidential suites with terrace access

12th floor terrace viewing party for 300

Custom specially-crafted menu by Executive Chef Adam Salyer

$400,000 food and beverage minimum

Craft bourbon barrel tasting for the entire group

Small meeting rooms for breakouts, based upon availability

Professional photography services for viewing party

Inauguration keepsakes

The JW Marriott Presidential Ovation Package is available for four or five consecutive nights. This exclusive offer is based on availability at the time of contract. A non-refundable advanced purchase is required. Additional meeting rooms based on availability at the time of contract, and does do not include additional food & beverage. Hotel reserves the right to use photography. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. Other terms restrictions may apply. For reservations please contact Kristen Garcia at (202) 393-2000.

* Package price excludes tax and gratuity.

One of the country's premiere luxury meeting destinations, the JW Marriott Washington, DC features over 37,000 square feet of renovated luxury banquet and meeting space, including the 14,000 square foot Grand Ballroom, 29 meetings rooms and a 7,000 square foot terrace on the 12th floor overlooking the nation's capital and historic monuments. For more information or to make reservations, contact your travel professional, call the hotel directly at (202) 393-2000 or visit . Visit us on , , and .

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties in gateway cities and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to today's sophisticated, self-assured travelers, offering them the quiet luxury they seek in a warmly authentic, relaxed atmosphere lacking in pretense. JW Marriott properties artfully provide highly crafted, anticipatory experiences that are reflective of their locale so that their guests have the time to focus on what is most important to them. Currently, there are more than 75 JW Marriott hotels in over 25 countries; by 2020 the portfolio is expected to encompass more than 115 properties in over 35 countries. Visit us, on, and

JW Marriott Washington, DC

