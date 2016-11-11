Discount Coupons Changes Name of The Company to Ecom Products Group

(firmenpresse) - CLEARWATER, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Keith Holloway, Chief Executive Officer of Discount Coupons Corporation ("Discount Coupons" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DCOU), announced today that the company name has been changed to Ecom Products Group.

The name change has been approved by the state of Florida and the company is in the process of notifying all regulatory agencies of the change and has applied for a new ticker symbol.

The name change reflects the company's primary shift from a daily deal type business to a product offering company. The company is currently exploring key partnerships to grow its product lines.

Holloway said: "With the changes in the daily deal space, as well as several business relationships that have presented themselves, our core focus has shifted to finding the right product distribution relationships that align well with our customers."

About Discount Coupons Corporation

Discount Coupons, an Internet marketing and technology company, operates in two segments, daily deal site management and full-service digital marketing agency services. The daily deal segment operates daily deal websites that sell discounted vouchers to consumers. Daily deal websites benefit both businesses and consumers. Businesses are provided a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) type marketing opportunity where they pay a set fee per voucher sold. Consumers purchase discounted vouchers, typically at 50% off retail pricing, which are then redeemed at either a website or a local business. The daily deal segment intends on growing through the acquisition of established daily deal websites. The daily deal segment operates DiscountCoupons.com and other similar properties. DiscountCoupons.com has been in operation since 1997. The agency segment provides businesses with a full range of digital and traditional marketing services including, branding, interactive, advertising, business development, public relations, market research, analytics, photography and creative strategies. Managed interactive marketing channels include social media, search engine optimization, website concepts and development, graphic design, email marketing, social media marketing and search engine marketing. Discount Coupons is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

For more information about Discount Coupons, visit the website at .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.

Keith Holloway



Chief Executive Officer

Discount Coupons Corporation



727.823.3987 ext 280

Discount Coupons Corporation

