       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Legal


Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

ID: 506500
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- On November 8, 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INFU). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is May 12, 2015 through November 7, 2016.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Robin Hester, FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD, 10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, Email to: Or, visit the firm's website at

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, January 9, 2017 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to:
Or, visit the firm's website at



Keywords (optional):

federman-undamp, sherwood,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/11/2016 - 17:18
Language: English
News-ID 506500
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Federman & Sherwood
Stadt: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


Number of hits: 80

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Legal




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.336
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 187


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z