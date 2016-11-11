(firmenpresse) - OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) announced it has been chosen as supplier of fingerprint sensors for a governmental smartcard application. Delivery of 250,000 flexible sensors is targeted to start during the second half of 2017, after the on-going ramp-up project with INNOLUX, NEXT's mass production partner, has been completed.
Tore Etholm Idsøe, CEO of NEXT Biometrics, said, "At the moment we cannot disclose our customer or the end user organization for this delivery. The end customer needs fully flexible sensors that operate securely and conveniently for close to 100% of the end users. NEXT is uniquely positioned in this space."
NEXT noted that for many years it has worked with , the $10 billion Taiwanese display manufacturer and one of the world's largest manufacturers of TFT-LCD-panels. Recently, NEXT introduced the world´s first flexible fingerprint sensor.
About NEXT Biometrics
Enabled by the Active Thermal Principle, NEXT offers rigid and flexible, high performance, low cost fingerprint sensors. The Company is uniquely positioned in markets demanding high performance for close to 100% its targeted populations. The company competitive advantages of are maximized in a range of product formats including SmartCards, Key-fobs, Remote Controls, Door systems and high end Notebook and Tablets.
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics: Tore Etholm-Idsøe, CEO, and Knut Stalen, CFO, .
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.