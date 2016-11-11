AAM to Present at the 2016 Barclays Global Automotive Conference on November 17

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DETROIT, November 11, 2016 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),
(NYSE: AXL) will participate in the 2016 Barclays Global Automotive Conference
in New York, NY on November 17, 2016. Starting at 10:45 a.m. ET, David C.
Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business
developments and AAM's proposed acquisition of MPG.
A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on
AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following
the event.
AAM is a world leader in the manufacturing, engineering, design and validation
of driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and modules, chassis
systems, electric drive systems and metal-formed products for light trucks,
sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial
vehicles. In addition to locations in the United States (Michigan, Ohio, and
Indiana), AAM also has offices or facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, India,
Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand.
Our presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks
and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-
Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ
materially. Our presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of
these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's
website (www.aam.com).
###
For more information:
Investor Contact
Jason P. Parsons
Director, Investor Relations
(313) 758-2404
jason.parsons(at)aam.com
Media Contact
Christopher M. Son
Director, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
chris.son(at)aam.com
Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.
