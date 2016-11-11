AAM to Present at the 2016 Barclays Global Automotive Conference on November 17

DETROIT, November 11, 2016 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),

(NYSE: AXL) will participate in the 2016 Barclays Global Automotive Conference

in New York, NY on November 17, 2016. Starting at 10:45 a.m. ET, David C.

Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business

developments and AAM's proposed acquisition of MPG.



A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on

AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following

the event.



AAM is a world leader in the manufacturing, engineering, design and validation

of driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and modules, chassis

systems, electric drive systems and metal-formed products for light trucks,

sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial

vehicles. In addition to locations in the United States (Michigan, Ohio, and

Indiana), AAM also has offices or facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, India,

Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand.



Our presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks

and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-

Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ

materially. Our presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of

these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's

website (www.aam.com).





