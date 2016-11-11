Active Biotech AB Interim report January - September 2016

Laquinimod

* The clinical trials CONCERTO, ARPEGGIO and LEGATO-HD are progressing

according to plan

* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 3 CONCERTO trial in

relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) are expected in the first half

of 2017

* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 2 ARPEGGIO study,

evaluating laquinimod for the treatment of primary progressive multiple

sclerosis (PPMS), are expected in the second half of 2017

* Preclinical results concerning laquinimod were presented at the ECTRIMS

2016 Congress held in London, UK, on September 14-17, 2016

* Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for laquinimod rescinded after discussions

with the FDA



ANYARA

* Licensing agreement entered into with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd



Tasquinimod, Paquinimod (57-57) and SILC (ISI)

* Out-licensing activities are continuing



New share issue

* The Board of Directors has today decided, based on the authorization granted

by the Annual General Meeting, to implement a rights issue totaling

approximately SEK 55 M

* The issue is at no cost guaranteed in full by the company's largest owner

MGA Holding AB

Financial summary

SEK M July - Sept Jan - Sept Full Year



2016 2015 2016 2015 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Net sales 4.1 5.2 12.0 11.3 16.3



Operating loss -11.1 -22.2 -41.6 -149.7 -177.9



Loss for the period -12.4 -23.4 -44.8 -152.7 -193.5



Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.14 -0.26 -0.50 -1.70 -2.15

(SEK)



Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of 39.9 132.4 103.6



the period)





* Operating costs reduced by 67 % (SEK 107.4 M) compared with 2015

* Operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for

laquinimod in the first half of 2017

