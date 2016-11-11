       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Active Biotech AB Interim report January - September 2016

Laquinimod
* The clinical trials CONCERTO, ARPEGGIO and LEGATO-HD are progressing
according to plan
* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 3 CONCERTO trial in
relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) are expected in the first half
of 2017
* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 2 ARPEGGIO study,
evaluating laquinimod for the treatment of primary progressive multiple
sclerosis (PPMS), are expected in the second half of 2017
* Preclinical results concerning laquinimod were presented at the ECTRIMS
2016 Congress held in London, UK, on September 14-17, 2016
* Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for laquinimod rescinded after discussions
with the FDA

ANYARA
* Licensing agreement entered into with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd

Tasquinimod, Paquinimod (57-57) and SILC (ISI)
* Out-licensing activities are continuing

New share issue
* The Board of Directors has today decided, based on the authorization granted
by the Annual General Meeting, to implement a rights issue totaling
approximately SEK 55 M
* The issue is at no cost guaranteed in full by the company's largest owner
MGA Holding AB
Financial summary
SEK M   July - Sept   Jan - Sept Full Year

  2016 2015 2016 2015 2015
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net sales 4.1 5.2 12.0 11.3 16.3

Operating loss -11.1 -22.2 -41.6 -149.7 -177.9

Loss for the period -12.4 -23.4 -44.8 -152.7 -193.5

Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.14 -0.26 -0.50 -1.70 -2.15
(SEK)

Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of     39.9 132.4 103.6


the period)


* Operating costs reduced by 67 % (SEK 107.4 M) compared with 2015
* Operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for
laquinimod in the first half of 2017
For further information, please contact:

  Tomas Leanderson, President and CEO Active Biotech AB
  Tel: +46 46 19 20 95 (Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
  Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
  Hans Kolam, CFO Tel: +46 46 19 20 00
  Tel: +46 46 19 20 44 Fax: +46 46 19 11 05


The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.


Active Biotech AB Interim Report Jan-Sept 2016:
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2056455/770255.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.activebiotech.com/



Company information / Profile:

