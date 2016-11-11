Active Biotech AB Interim report January - September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Laquinimod
* The clinical trials CONCERTO, ARPEGGIO and LEGATO-HD are progressing
according to plan
* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 3 CONCERTO trial in
relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) are expected in the first half
of 2017
* The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 2 ARPEGGIO study,
evaluating laquinimod for the treatment of primary progressive multiple
sclerosis (PPMS), are expected in the second half of 2017
* Preclinical results concerning laquinimod were presented at the ECTRIMS
2016 Congress held in London, UK, on September 14-17, 2016
* Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for laquinimod rescinded after discussions
with the FDA
ANYARA
* Licensing agreement entered into with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd
Tasquinimod, Paquinimod (57-57) and SILC (ISI)
* Out-licensing activities are continuing
New share issue
* The Board of Directors has today decided, based on the authorization granted
by the Annual General Meeting, to implement a rights issue totaling
approximately SEK 55 M
* The issue is at no cost guaranteed in full by the company's largest owner
MGA Holding AB
Financial summary
SEK M July - Sept Jan - Sept Full Year
2016 2015 2016 2015 2015
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net sales 4.1 5.2 12.0 11.3 16.3
Operating loss -11.1 -22.2 -41.6 -149.7 -177.9
Loss for the period -12.4 -23.4 -44.8 -152.7 -193.5
Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.14 -0.26 -0.50 -1.70 -2.15
(SEK)
Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of 39.9 132.4 103.6
the period)
* Operating costs reduced by 67 % (SEK 107.4 M) compared with 2015
* Operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for
laquinimod in the first half of 2017
Active Biotech AB Interim Report Jan-Sept 2016
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2056455/770255.pdf
