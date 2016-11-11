Active Biotech carries out rights issue of approximately SEK 55 million

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Today, 11 November 2016, the board of directors of Active Biotech AB (publ)
("Active Biotech" or the "Company") has resolved, based on the authorization
from the general meeting, on a rights issue of approximately SEK 55 million.
* The shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the
new shares, whereby 13 existing shares entitle to subscription for one new
share. Subscription for shares in the rights issue can only be made with
pre-emptive rights.
* The subscription price amounts to SEK 8 per share. Subscription shall be
made during the period 23 November - 7 December 2016.
* The rights issue is at no cost guaranteed in its entirety by Active
Biotech's largest shareholder MGA Holding AB.
Background and reasons
The board of directors of Active Biotech has decided to primarily focus the
Company's operations on supporting its partner Teva in the development of the
laquinimod project and its partner NeoTX Therapeutics in the development of
ANYARA as well as to conduct only out-licensing activities for the remaining
projects.
The laquinimod project is in late clinical development for the treatment of
neurodegenerative diseases. The diseases for which clinical development is
pursued are relapsing remitting MS ("RRMS"), primary progressive multiple
sclerosis ("PPMS") and Huntington's disease. Results from a pivotal clinical
phase 3 study for the treatment of RRMS are expected in the first half of 2017
and from a clinical phase 2 study for the treatment of PPMS in the second half
of 2017. The phase 3 study in RRMS was fully recruited in June 2015 and had then
included 2199 patients. In addition, extension studies with more than 1,000 RRMS
patients are ongoing and have yielded a clinical experience of over 11,000
patient years.
The rights issue that now is conducted aims at providing Active Biotech with the
financial stability required to await the outcome of the ongoing phase 3 study
of laquinimod for the treatment of RRMS and the phase 2 study for the treatment
of PPMS. Laquinimod is assessed to have a significant commercial potential and a
significant and decisive impact on the Company's commercial prospects. If the
outcome of these studies is positive, the Company expects that a positive
operating result can be achieved from and including the financial year 2018. The
proceeds from the rights issue, approximately SEK 55 million at full
subscription, are intended to be used mainly for general working capital
requirements. The Company's current liquidity and the proceeds from the rights
issue, combined with revenues from existing and anticipated partner agreements,
are according to current plans assumed to be sufficient to finance operations
until a positive cash flow can be generated.
The rights issue
On 11 November 2016, the board of directors of Active Biotech resolved, based on
the authorization by the general meeting, to increase the Company's share
capital with not more than approximately SEK 26,068,856.73 through issue of not
more than 6,916,022 new shares. The subscription price amounts to SEK 8.00 per
share, whereby Active Biotech will be provided with approximately SEK 55 million
at full subscription, before issue expenses.
The Company's largest shareholder, MGA Holding AB, with holdings of
approximately 25.9 percent of the shares and votes, has undertaken to subscribe
for its pre-emptive part of the rights issue. In addition, the board members
Peter Sjöstrand and Peter Thelin intend to subscribe their allotted subscription
rights. MGA Holding AB has also undertaken, without consideration, to subscribe
for all shares in the rights issue that are not subscribed for by others. The
rights issue is thereby guaranteed in its entirety.
Subscription for shares in the rights issue can only be made with pre-emptive
rights. Shares not subscribed for with pre-emptive rights shall be allocated to
the guarantor MGA Holding AB.
The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue is 18 November
2016. Subscription for new shares shall be made during the period 23 November -
7 December 2016.
A prospectus relating to the rights issue will be made public before the
commencement of the subscription period.
Indicative timetable
Advisor
Advokatfirman Vinge is legal advisor to Active Biotech in connection with the
rights issue.
For further information, please contact:
Tomas Leanderson, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95
E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com
Active Biotech AB
P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00
Fax +46 (0)46 19 11 05
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company
with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an
orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is
in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of
primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,
commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC
projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.
This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.01
p.m. CET on 11 November 2016.
Important information
This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Active Biotech and
investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the
basis of information provided in the prospectus.
This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any
other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be
unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new
shares, interim shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any
jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where
such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other
measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application
form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed
in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require
such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the
regulations of such country.
The new shares, BTA and subscription rights have not been recommended or
approved by any United States federal or state securities commission or
regulatory authority. No new shares, BTA, subscription rights or other
securities issued by Active Biotech have been or will be registered under the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in
any state of the United States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the
United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration
requirements. There is no intention to register any portion of the rights issue
in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United
States.
The Company has not authorized any offer of the securities referred to herein to
the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than
Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to
(a) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive
2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (b) any person falling within
Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.
In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is
only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals
falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together
being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment
or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to,
and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a
relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication
and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents.
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Active
Biotech's current view on future events and financial and operational
development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may",
"plan", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions
of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-
looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and
uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking
statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome
could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information,
opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak
only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.
Active Biotech carries out rights issue:
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2056433/770257.pdf
