Active Biotech carries out rights issue of approximately SEK 55 million

Today, 11 November 2016, the board of directors of Active Biotech AB (publ)

("Active Biotech" or the "Company") has resolved, based on the authorization

from the general meeting, on a rights issue of approximately SEK 55 million.



* The shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the

new shares, whereby 13 existing shares entitle to subscription for one new

share. Subscription for shares in the rights issue can only be made with

pre-emptive rights.



* The subscription price amounts to SEK 8 per share. Subscription shall be

made during the period 23 November - 7 December 2016.



* The rights issue is at no cost guaranteed in its entirety by Active

Biotech's largest shareholder MGA Holding AB.



Background and reasons

The board of directors of Active Biotech has decided to primarily focus the

Company's operations on supporting its partner Teva in the development of the

laquinimod project and its partner NeoTX Therapeutics in the development of

ANYARA as well as to conduct only out-licensing activities for the remaining

projects.



The laquinimod project is in late clinical development for the treatment of

neurodegenerative diseases. The diseases for which clinical development is

pursued are relapsing remitting MS ("RRMS"), primary progressive multiple

sclerosis ("PPMS") and Huntington's disease. Results from a pivotal clinical

phase 3 study for the treatment of RRMS are expected in the first half of 2017

and from a clinical phase 2 study for the treatment of PPMS in the second half

of 2017. The phase 3 study in RRMS was fully recruited in June 2015 and had then



included 2199 patients. In addition, extension studies with more than 1,000 RRMS

patients are ongoing and have yielded a clinical experience of over 11,000

patient years.



The rights issue that now is conducted aims at providing Active Biotech with the

financial stability required to await the outcome of the ongoing phase 3 study

of laquinimod for the treatment of RRMS and the phase 2 study for the treatment

of PPMS. Laquinimod is assessed to have a significant commercial potential and a

significant and decisive impact on the Company's commercial prospects. If the

outcome of these studies is positive, the Company expects that a positive

operating result can be achieved from and including the financial year 2018. The

proceeds from the rights issue, approximately SEK 55 million at full

subscription, are intended to be used mainly for general working capital

requirements. The Company's current liquidity and the proceeds from the rights

issue, combined with revenues from existing and anticipated partner agreements,

are according to current plans assumed to be sufficient to finance operations

until a positive cash flow can be generated.









The rights issue

On 11 November 2016, the board of directors of Active Biotech resolved, based on

the authorization by the general meeting, to increase the Company's share

capital with not more than approximately SEK 26,068,856.73 through issue of not

more than 6,916,022 new shares. The subscription price amounts to SEK 8.00 per

share, whereby Active Biotech will be provided with approximately SEK 55 million

at full subscription, before issue expenses.



The Company's largest shareholder, MGA Holding AB, with holdings of

approximately 25.9 percent of the shares and votes, has undertaken to subscribe

for its pre-emptive part of the rights issue. In addition, the board members

Peter Sjöstrand and Peter Thelin intend to subscribe their allotted subscription

rights. MGA Holding AB has also undertaken, without consideration, to subscribe

for all shares in the rights issue that are not subscribed for by others. The

rights issue is thereby guaranteed in its entirety.



Subscription for shares in the rights issue can only be made with pre-emptive

rights. Shares not subscribed for with pre-emptive rights shall be allocated to

the guarantor MGA Holding AB.



The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue is 18 November

2016. Subscription for new shares shall be made during the period 23 November -

7 December 2016.



A prospectus relating to the rights issue will be made public before the

commencement of the subscription period.



Indicative timetable

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

|16 November 2016 |Last day for trading in the Active Biotech share|

| |including the right to participate in the rights|

| |issue. |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

|18 November 2016 |Record date for the right to participate in the |

| |rights issue. |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

|23 November - 7 December 2016|Subscription period. |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

|23 November - 5 December 2016|Trading in subscription rights. |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



Advisor

Advokatfirman Vinge is legal advisor to Active Biotech in connection with the

rights issue.



For further information, please contact:

Tomas Leanderson, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95

E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com



Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Fax +46 (0)46 19 11 05



Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company

with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an

orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is

in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple

sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of

primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,

commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC

projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.



This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.01

p.m. CET on 11 November 2016.



Important information

This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Active Biotech and

investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the

basis of information provided in the prospectus.



This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or

indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any

other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be

unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new

shares, interim shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any

jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where

such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other

measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application

form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed

in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require

such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the

regulations of such country.



The new shares, BTA and subscription rights have not been recommended or

approved by any United States federal or state securities commission or

regulatory authority. No new shares, BTA, subscription rights or other

securities issued by Active Biotech have been or will be registered under the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in

any state of the United States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the

United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration

requirements. There is no intention to register any portion of the rights issue

in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United

States.



The Company has not authorized any offer of the securities referred to herein to

the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than

Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to

(a) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive

2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (b) any person falling within

Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.



In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is

only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals

falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons

falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together

being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment

or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to,

and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a

relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication

and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents.









This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Active

Biotech's current view on future events and financial and operational

development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may",

"plan", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions

of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-

looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and

uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking

statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome

could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information,

opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak

only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.





