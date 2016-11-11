CFO Mark van den Biggelaar to leave Heijmans in early 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CFO Mark van den Biggelaar has announced that he will be leaving Heijmans in
early 2017 and will not be available for a new term as member of the executive
board. In consultation with the Supervisory Board, he will complete the annual
figures for 2016 and resign as member of the Executive Board thereafter. To
ensure a good transition of pending matters, he will be available for Heijmans
until the end of June.
The Supervisory Board recognizes Mark's contribution to the development of
Heijmans over the past seven years, particularly with regard to improving
internal and external transparency, strengthening the financial function, the
results of the German companies and the successful development and
implementation of a new ERP platform. The Supervisory Board regrets his
departure but respects his choice. The Supervisory Board has started the process
that will result in the appointment of a new CFO.
About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property
development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil
engineering in the fields of living, working and connecting. Heijmans operates
in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner delivers
know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality
improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added
value for our clients. Heijmans implements projects for private consumers,
companies and public sector bodies. With around 6,500 employees and nearly ?
950 million in revenue over the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial
contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.
For more information / not for publication:
Press
Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen
Communication
+31 73 543 52 17
mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl
Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters(at)heijmans.nl
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire
