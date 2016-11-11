CFO Mark van den Biggelaar to leave Heijmans in early 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







CFO Mark van den Biggelaar has announced that he will be leaving Heijmans in

early 2017 and will not be available for a new term as member of the executive

board. In consultation with the Supervisory Board, he will complete the annual

figures for 2016 and resign as member of the Executive Board thereafter. To

ensure a good transition of pending matters, he will be available for Heijmans

until the end of June.



The Supervisory Board recognizes Mark's contribution to the development of

Heijmans over the past seven years, particularly with regard to improving

internal and external transparency, strengthening the financial function, the

results of the German companies and the successful development and

implementation of a new ERP platform. The Supervisory Board regrets his

departure but respects his choice. The Supervisory Board has started the process

that will result in the appointment of a new CFO.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the fields of living, working and connecting. Heijmans operates

in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner delivers

know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality

improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added

value for our clients. Heijmans implements projects for private consumers,

companies and public sector bodies. With around 6,500 employees and nearly ?

950 million in revenue over the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial

contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.





For more information / not for publication:

Press

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communication

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl





Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl





Press release:

http://hugin.info/130707/R/2056457/770244.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.heijmans.nl



PressRelease by

Heijmans NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/11/2016 - 17:44

Language: English

News-ID 506508

Character count: 2661

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Heijmans NV

Stadt: Rosmalen





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease