B. Braun Medical Sponsors AAMI Coalition Patient Safety Series of Seminars

Nov. 14 webinar features case study involving B. Braun's Synchronized Intelligence(TM) Infusion Platform

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- A case study on how EMR and smart pump integration has the potential to improve patient safety is the next topic in the "Raising the Bar for Infusion Therapy Safety" series hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) Foundation and the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS).

As a leader in infusion therapy and with a shared commitment to improving patient safety, B. Braun Medical Inc. is a sponsor of the two associations. The series of free patient safety seminars highlights how hospitals are addressing patient safety issues related to complex healthcare technology and in particular, infusion therapy safety.

On Nov. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. (EST), Great River Health Systems in West Burlington, Iowa -- an early adopter of interoperable functionality between its Cerner EMR and its B. Braun smart pumps -- will present "The Pursuit of Excellence with Auto-Pump Infusion Management (Interoperability): Successes and Lessons Learned."

Learn how this hospital system addressed the challenges of integrating an EMR system with smart pump technology. The case study also will cover how an ongoing commitment was needed from the staff to realize significant improvement in patient safety through decreased infusion errors, as well as the benefits of increased charge capture. Presenters will be Angie Box, MSHI, BSN, RN, Manager, Nursing Informatics, and Karen Corrick, BSN, RN, Nursing Informatics.

B. Braun's -- designed to reduce infusion-related medication errors -- integrates real-time data, pumps, and reporting for system-wide compatibility to help improve patient outcomes.

The webinar is intended for members of multi-disciplinary teams at healthcare delivery organizations considering integrating their infusion pumps with an EMR system, especially pharmacists, nurses, physicians, biomedical and clinical engineers, patient safety managers, IT specialists, and others involved in infusion therapy management.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

