CSE: 2016-1104 - Notice of Distribution - Khan Resources Inc. (KRI)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Khan Resources Inc. ("KRI") has announced a distribution of C$0.85 per share by way of a return of capital, to be paid November 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at November 22, 2016.

KRI will begin trading ex-distribution on November 18, 2016.

