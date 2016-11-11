Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Press Conference in West Virginia

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and his leadership team invite members of the local media to celebrate the expansion project of Bombardier's West Virginia Air Center. Earl Ray Tomblin, Governor of West Virginia will be in attendance. The Air Center provides maintenance services for Bombardier-manufactured commercial aircraft and will be expanded to enhance support to growing fleets.

Bombardier is the world's largest manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

