ATCO Ltd. Appoints Linda Southern-Heathcott as Vice Chair

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)
ATCO Ltd. announced today the appointment of Linda Southern-Heathcott as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2016.
Ms. Southern-Heathcott has been a Director of ATCO Ltd. since 2012. She is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd., an internationally recognized equestrian facility, and a Founding Director and Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott is also a Director of Canadian Utilities Limited and Chair of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.
Ms. Southern-Heathcott holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at .
Contacts:
Media Inquiries:
Taryn Bolder
Senior Manager, Communications
403-292-7635
More information:
http://www.atco.com
Date: 11/11/2016 - 22:41
Language: English
News-ID 506523
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ATCO Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.337
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|150
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.