Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Loveable, Educational Bat Buddies Plush Toy

Bat Buddies has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for the perfect educational plush toy companion for GEEKY children.

(firmenpresse) - Hurricane, UT  Bat Buddies has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for the perfect educational plush toy companion for GEEKY children. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute Bat Buddies to a mass audience of children nationwide.



Bat Buddies are cute and creepy plush toys modeled, named and cartoon-fashioned after an actual species of bat. Each Bat Buddy is made with special hidden pockets designed to hold electronics and extras, like cell phones, ipods, earbuds, or whatever random things that children deem most important to them that week. The Bat Buddy is designed to keep items safely tucked away and stored in their bat brains, their bat guts or their bat bones. Each of the Bat Buddies has 5 pockets in total (2 zippered and 3 with Velcro.) In addition, every bat comes with its own Bat Cave and a cave mount that can be hung anywhere.



Bat buddies is on a mission to educate kids (and grown-ups) about bats and the good they do for our environment and ecosystems by using the cuddly plush toys to bridge the knowledge gap. We're here to teach the ins-and-outs of Mega and Micro bats to the up-and-coming generation. There's no better way to introduce kids to the helpful nature of bats than by familiarizing them with our creepy-cute, cuddly Bat Buddies. Said Susan Bettridge.



Bat Buddies is also offering real bat houses for your own yard to help promote natural pest control. The Company intends to donate a percentage of all website proceeds to bat conservation in the future. Several species from around the world are battling extinction We want to help preserve these species and one way is to make sure our bats have a safe environment to roost in. Our farmers couldn't use enough pesticides if we lose our flyinginsect eaters, says Craig Bettridge.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Bat Buddies Kickstarter campaign who pledge $40 or more will receive one full-sized Bat Buddy of their choice and two cave mounts. Additional rewards are available at different pledge levels.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 6, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dUlPPS



Contact:

Craig and Susan Bettridge

Phone: 435-635-5588

Email: batbuddiestoys(at)gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2dUlPPS





More information:

http://kck.st/2dUlPPS



PressRelease by

Bat Buddies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/12/2016 - 04:58

Language: English

News-ID 506527

Character count: 2850

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bat Buddies



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease