(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Montrouge, France, November 11, 2016
DBV Technologies Announces Poster Presentations at the 2016 American College of
Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Meeting
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:
DBVT), today announced the presentation of two posters on its Viaskin Peanut
development program at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
(ACAAI) 2016 meeting in San Francisco, CA, November 10 to 14, 2016.
Viaskin Peanut is currently being investigated for the treatment of peanut
allergy in a Phase III program. The Viaskin technology is based on epicutaneous
immunotherapy (EPIT), a proprietary technology platform that can deliver
biologically active compounds to the immune system through the skin.
"Monitoring Viaskin Peanut Treatment Progression with a Biomarker-Based Model"
(P269) highlighted additional data from DBV's proprietary biomarker model, which
aims to predict patients' cumulative reactive dose (CRD) during an oral food
challenge to peanut. Based on clinical data from the VIPES and OLFUS-VIPES
trials, results show that predicted tolerance levels correlate with the outcome
of oral food challenges to peanut during the studies. Poster #269 was presented
by Dr. Luis Salmun, Vice President, Medical Affairs, DBV Technologies, on
Friday, November 11, at 3:40 PM PST. DBV's biomarker-based model program is
being developed to provide physicians with an additional tool to monitor
treatment progression with Viaskin Peanut.
"What happens when epicutaneous immunotherapy ends" (P273) was presented by
Megan Ott Lewis, MSN, RN, CPNP, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on Friday,
November 11, at 4:20 PM PST. In this single-center assessment, 15 peanut-
allergic patients under investigation of treatment with Viaskin Peanut reported
satisfaction from participating in the OLFUS-VIPES study, as well as no or low
interference with daily activities. A majority of patients reported a
statistically significant improvement in quality of life as measured by the Food
Allergy Quality of Life Questionnaire (FAQLQ). The poster also highlighted that
80% of patients have reintroduced peanut into their diets without any severe
reactions or persistent symptoms.
Both abstracts have been published online in a supplement to the November issue
of Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, ACAAI's scientific journal
http://www.annallergy.org/.
About the VIPES Phase IIb Study
The VIPES (Viaskin Peanut's Efficacy and Safety) trial was a double-blind,
placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical trial conducted at 22 sites in North
America and Europe. 221 peanut-allergic subjects were randomized 1:1:1:1 into
four treatment arms to evaluate three doses of Viaskin Peanut, 50 µg, 100 µg and
250 µg, compared to placebo. Each patient underwent two DBPCFCs: one at
screening and one after 12 months of treatment. The challenge was halted once
the subject exhibited an objective allergic symptom. Patients in VIPES received
a daily application of the Viaskin Peanut patch over 12 months. Each patch was
applied for 24 hours on the upper arm for adults (age 18-55) and adolescents
(age 12-17) or on the back of children (age 6-11). The primary efficacy endpoint
was the percentage of treatment responders for each active treatment group
compared to placebo. With Viaskin Peanut 250 µg, 53.6% of children were observed
to respond to treatment compared to a 19.4% response rate in the placebo group
(p=0.008). The compliance rate was more than 97% across all cohorts, the dropout
for related adverse events was less than 1%, and there were no reported serious
adverse events or epinephrine injection related to treatment.
About the OLFUS-VIPES Study
OLFUS-VIPES (Open-Label Follow-Up Study-Viaskin Peanut's Efficacy and Safety),
or OLFUS, enrolled 171 subjects who had previously received either placebo or
one of three 12-month dose regimens administered during VIPES. During the first
year of OLFUS, patients were to receive a daily application of Viaskin Peanut
50 µg or Viaskin Peanut 100 µg or Viaskin Peanut 250 µg for 12 months. According
to a study protocol change implemented in March 2014, all patients were switched
to receive Viaskin Peanut 250 mcg during OLFUS. All patients in OLFUS maintained
a peanut-free diet during the study. Baseline response levels in OLFUS were
based on the results of the last double-blind, placebo controlled food challenge
(DBPCFC) in VIPES, and adjusted by the number of patients enrolling in OLFUS.
Responders in the OLFUS trial were defined as subjects with a peanut protein
eliciting dose equal to or greater than 1,000 mg peanut protein or with a
greater than 10-fold increase of the eliciting dose compared to their baseline
eliciting dose observed in the VIPES study. Patients enrolled in OLFUS who
received placebo in VIPES were analyzed separately from subjects who initially
received Viaskin Peanut. At month-24 in OLFUS, patients who were unresponsive to
a cumulative dose above 1,440 mg were eligible to discontinue study drug for two
months while maintaining a peanut-free diet. Patients who opted to enter into
this additional period performed a DBPCFC at month-26 to assess durability of
response.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with
broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous
immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active
compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-
administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to
safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no
approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical
trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of
Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of
Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring
potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.
DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY.
Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN
code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-
half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV
Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements
regarding the potential safety and efficacy of Viaskin Peanut and statements
reflecting management's expectations for clinical development of our product
candidates and the commercial potential of our product candidates. These
forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include
uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical
trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical
preclinical results may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, and
the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future
trial results. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and
other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form
20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and reports by the
Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the
information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
DBV Technologies Contact
Susanna Mesa
Senior Vice President, Strategy
+1 212-271-0861
susanna.mesa(at)dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact
Erinn White, Centron PR
+1-646-722-8822
ewhite(at)centronpr.com
Media Contact Europe
Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse
+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59
caroline(at)alizerp.com
PDF Version:
http://hugin.info/156437/R/2056492/770271.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DBV Technologies via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/
Date: 11/12/2016 - 01:30
Language: English
News-ID 506535
Character count: 10009
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.