Less Stress, More Freedom live with Airwheel S8 Mini Smart 2 wheels electric scooter

Today, as the economic growth, competition goes increasing fierce in all walks of life, stimulating everyone to pursue one goal after another.

(firmenpresse) - Urbanization and economy are luring more and more young people away from rural areas. People tend to pursue dreams in big cities. Living in metropolis is quite stressful. People are always occupied with various works and chores. You need a break from this routine life. Sleek and convenient, Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter can be helpful to you. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Utterly different from cars, traveling with Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter can be more convenient and low-carbon without parking lot problems. Easy to learn, Airwheel S8 is different from bicycle, even though both are 2-wheeled vehicles. Rider can control the movement of S8 by just leaning forward or back forward. Instead of laborious riding, the dual motors of Airwheel S8 can provide power steadily and offer continuous power output when coming up against slopes, sand and other conditions, which enable you to go further. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



Portable and handy, the weight of Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter is about 14.8kg. Although you are a female, it can also be lift effortlessly. With excellent performance, 10 inch tubeless tires ensure that you can ride on any road steadily. When in bad mood, riding with Airwheel S8 in the rain is also a special experience. Pressure-resistant and breathable leather saddle gives you a more comfortable riding experience. Tired of standing, you can sit down and enjoy this harmonious relation with S8. Commuting from home to office everyday makes you having missed the opportunity to see and experience the beauty of surroundings. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



Two-day weekend are always too short to travel further. Airwheel S8 self-balancing scooter is just a perfect choice. You can ride it to go shopping and dating. Travelling a little further is also feasible. Step out and ride your Airwheel S8 to enjoy a more relaxed weekend.





