Airwheel S8 Tells the Criteria to Judge mini mobility electric scooter for adults

Airwheel S series has embraced a new member, the S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter.

(firmenpresse) - A competent electric scooter should stand the most critical tests. What are the criteria to judge an intelligent electric scooter? Airwheel S series has embraced a new member, the S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter. Take the visionary and ideal model for an example, and discuss the criteria to judge a qualified electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The fashionable appearance of Airwheel S8 has to be mentioned. In the current designing world which pursues minimalism, less is more. The mini and handy S8 mini electric scooter could be easily stored in car trunks and other public transport vehicles. Plus, the seat cushion of S8 is adjustable and designed in C shape. Riders could adjust it to fit into their height and maintain the most comfortable and graceful riding posture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



It is known that Airwheel strictly adheres to the safety criterion and hereafter created the S8 sitting-posture electric scooter with high safety coefficient. S8 is more nimble and delicate. The agility means quicker response to emergencies. In case of emergency, riders could jump off the pedals easily. With the dual-core and double battery protection boards, each part can work independently. When one electric board is invalid, the other will make the scooter slow down gradually to ensure safety.



The comfort is also an important factor. Airwheel S8 electric scooter with seat, judging from the name, will not fail to live up to the expectations which could allow two ways of riding, sitting and standing. A saddle equipped will make the riding trip more labor saving while standing to ride is undoubtedly a way of working out. With the two choices, getting around in short distance or long distance will be a desirable and comfortable experience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





There is a customized APP which goes along with S8 two wheel self-balancing scooter . The App can position the scooter all day. Also, the upgraded APP is able to build a community for riders to share the joy of riding. So, what are the criteria to judge an intelligent electric scooter? Airwheel S8 electric walkcar answers the question.



