An Outdoor Conquer  Airwheel ATV S5 SUV Smart 2 Wheels Electric Scooter

Airwheel S5, as one of the two new members unveiled in the 2015 new product release conference, is claimed to be with strong cross-country ability.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel S5 self-balancing electric scooter is claimed to be with strong cross-country ability. From the aspect of appearance, doesnt it look like S3 somewhat? Off course yes, After all, S5 and S3 belong to one series. S5 can be described as an ATV edition of S3. Unlike S3, Airwheel S5 installs 16-inch large wheel hubs making it stronger than S3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



Besides, a fender designed for outdoor riding adds some elements of ATV. Professional scooter lovers might be concerned more about tire parameters rather than appearance. Airwheel S5 is equipped with tires of 16×3.5, indicating a larger contact area with ground, larger force of friction and better road holding. Therefore, S5 2 wheel electric scooter can negotiate varied terrains easily. As always, S5 is fitted with high quality tires, so that the most splendid view always occurs after one undergoes rugged and dangerous road conditions. Airwheel S5 accompanies users to negotiate all bumpy terrains.



From the aspect of power, Airwheel S5 has a motor with maximum peak of 1500W, the most powerful one among all scooters in output power and enables riders to enjoy an easy and pleasant ride on abrupt slopes outdoors. Additionally, S5 self-balancing 2 wheels scooter has a battery capacity of up to 680Wh, the largest among all scooter series of Airwheel, It enables the scooter to cover a longer distance, assuring riders with fun in outdoor travelling. Furthermore, S5 is equipped with imported lithium battery, potted circuit, waterproof and dustproof design, double chips, double-cell protection board, etc., all of which can increase riding safety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



Out of safety, Airwheel S5 intelligent power scooter is coupled with rear brake lights that are highly bright and are still very striking even in the daytime, They are automatically controlled, which will light up in case of an emergency brake to warn passers-by behind the scooter and ensure safety.





In a word, Airwheel S5 electric self-balancing scooter is powerful enough to accompany users to go through the ups and downs in the road.



