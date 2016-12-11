Airwheel S Series Smart quality 2 wheel self balancing scooter, the Best Gift For Lovers

Many boys are troubled by selecting a gift for their girlfriends. Two-wheeled electric scooter is strongly suggested by Airwheel intelligent electric scooter.

(firmenpresse) - For lovers, anniversary is a romantic festival. Boys will elaborately prepare gifts for their loved girls. Of course, girls also need to select gifts for their boys so as to express thanks and love. When it comes to gift for lovers, it troubles many people. Airwheel, the leader in self-balancing electric scooter sector, offers a good idea-Airwheel double-wheels electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



First of all, Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter is high-end and incomparable. Meanwhile, the frame of main body has been through elaborate polishing and the hardened scooter shell is made from high-quality magnesium alloy. The technique level is as high as that of automobile. Riding safety always comes first. Airwheel R&D team realizes high riding safety via double self-balancing chips. If one chip is dysfunctional, the other will start to work immediately. Battery also adopts double protection systems so as to safeguard power system. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



Airwheel keeps itself balanced automatically by adopted aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system. Then, leaning body forward helps Airwheel self-balancing scooter speed up, while leaning backward slows it down. On the middle of handle, a 4-inch LED displayer is installed there, which clearly offers some real-time data of scooter, including current speed, residual battery, outdoor temperature and mileage. That is suitable for the earlier models, like S3 and S5. Now the S6 and S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooters set riders free and can be connected to the mobile phone via the App to learn the real time data. It is fairly to say that girls are much fonder of the S6 and S8 and boys love the S3 and S5. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Besides high-end exterior and powerful interior, Airwheel intelligent self-balancing scooter is also an all-rounder in boys life. It is frequently-seen that many boys are willing to ride it to work every day, which helps them avoid traffic jams effectively and get to company on time. It is also a transport for them to meet their girlfriend and take her to enjoy the leisure time. Long range can allow them to go many different places.





