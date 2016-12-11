Airwheel electric walkcar is catching on for multiple reasons, one of which is that Airwheel intelligent electric scooters are a kind of clean, green and eco-friendly vehicle.
(firmenpresse) - Airwheel has pushed out mini urban e scooter of one sort or another, which are exported to hosts of countries, e.g. USA, South America, South-east Asia and Europe. Airwheel is catching on for multiple reasons, and one of the most important reasons lies in Airwheel is power by electricity power. Electricity power is a sort of clean and green power, which generates no emission whilst being used. Unlike other pollutant-producing power like fossil fuel and coal, electricity power is generated and used in quite an eco-friendly way. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921
Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en
In addition, it has a solid foundation of technology and adoption. When it comes to the solid foundation of technology, electricity power invented as effective power has a long history. The public across the globe has been using it widely to date. The electricity scarcity is a rare thing to the masses. Therefore, there is no need to worry about the blackout or failure to charge Airwheel electric walkcar up. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848
Environmentalists focus on the power used in the daily life as the issue of environment and air is going from bad to worse. They strongly appeal for the wide employment of clean and green power, like solar power, wind power and electricity power. Electricity power just lives up to their expectation and standard for clean power. Hence, Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter wisely introduced it in the lines of it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a
The cost is another consideration. The tech of generating electricity power is no longer in its infancy. Instead, it is rather amateur, which contributes to the low cost. It takes merely 2-3 hours to charge up Airwheel fully. And the cost of charging is only 0.5 euro in European zone. Whats more, the newly released Z-, E-, and R series of Smart Electric Bike have chosen the replaceable battery design to make the charging process much more convenient. These advantages not only meet the demand of environmentalists but also the modern riders. That is why Airwheel is so worldwide famous.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net
More information:
http://www.airwheel.net
Date: 11/12/2016 - 11:50
Language: English
News-ID 506543
Character count: 2688
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 109
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.341
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|185
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.