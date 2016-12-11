High Performance Multimedia Products for Cars at Reasonable Rates Offered At EinCar

CHINA (November 12, 2016) - Top quality car electronics now available at affordable prices through EinCar. This worldwide leader in car accessories such as car DVD player, GPS car DVD, android car stereo, double din headunit, GPS Navigation car radio, 2 din car DVD player, Bluetooth autoradio, car stereo, car video player, car multimedia system, auto radio receiver and car audio system is known for offering high-end products at compatible prices, only first rate goods are provided by this online company. Each product at EinCar is reviewed professionally by the Quality Control experts through strict quality control process and tests so that it meets international standards both in terms of safety and quality, providing customers convenience and confidence in shopping from EinCar.com. The company also offers a wide range of payment options to its customers with security for each online transaction for its worldwide customer base.



EinCar guarantees 100 percent customer satisfaction to all its customers with excellent professional and comprehensive customer service at each step. Some of the exclusive high-end products offered at EinCar include:



 Car DVD Players- EinCar car DVD players come with functions like GPS navigation, watching movies listening to music through USB/CD/SD/ Bluetooth, secure car parking facility, 3G/WIFI for internet surfing, AM/FM/ RDS based radio service, etc. Various car stereos are provided by EinCar including the Low-cost none-GPS units, the powerful android OS Car PC and the useful car stereo gps navigation radio.

 Android Car DVD Players- Features under this category include GPS navigation Device+ Map, capacitive multi-touch screen, FM AM Auto Radio Receiver, Bluetooth autoradio android, strongest CPU and more.



EinCar is the best online car DVD player supplier with exclusive GPS Navigation system including car radio gps and Navigator Map. These GPS devices support Subwoofer, USB/SD input, 3G/WIFI internet, remote control, Stereo, Touchscreen, FM/AM/RDS Auto Radio Receiver, Bluetooth, etc. EinCar offers Single Din/2 din car stereo and WinCE / Android OS based car DVD players among others.





To know more about the company and its products, visit https://www.EinCar.com



Contact:

EinCar® Reg. NO. 4,851,116

Address: 10th Block, QiaoDongBieShu, Yiwu, Zhejiang, China 322000

Phone: (+86) 0579-85230150

Email: cs(at)EinCar.org



Firma: EinCar

Stadt: Yiwu

Telefon: (+86) 0579-85230150



