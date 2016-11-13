Zhoushan Dazhong Rubber Belt Co.LTD Offers High Grade Automotive Driving Belts for All Car Types

ZHEJIANG, CHINA (November 13, 2016) - Zhoushan Dazhong Rubber Belt Co.LTD is one of the leading automobile driving belts producers in the industry. Soon after its foundation in the 1980s the company has taken lead in providing the best quality Timing belt, V Ribbed belt, PK belt, CVT belt and industrial timing belt among others for clients in different countries. This professional high-tech enterprise provides series of imported production lines and equipment including internationally advanced level refining production lines, pre-belt precision molding machine, V-belt production line, testing equipment, injection molding machine and inspection, etc. all of which have contributed in making the company reach the worlds top production technology and equipment. The product line of Zhoushan Dazhong Rubber Belt Co.LTD has passed the ISO/TS16949 international quality management system.



The raw materials used for the production of these driving belts include CR and HNBR which are directly imported from Japan and Europe. All the products have good strength and wearability with outstanding resistance capability to fatigue, extension and high strong impact. This offers multiple benefits such as stable and precise transmission, long service life and low noise, etc. The company has over 200 sets of complete mold and can produce belts for all types of cars in the world. Custom mold service is also offered by the company depending on the requirement of the customer. Products and solutions offered by the company are categorized under Gurinai Timing Belt, Rubber V Belt and Automotive V Belts which include the following:



 Automotive Timing Belt (CR)

 Automotive Timing Belt (Import From Japan)

 Automotive Timing Belt(HNBR)

 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Chemical Fibre Cloth

 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Light Rubber

 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) ,Long-Wool Fibre

 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Elastic Fabric

 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Rough Surface



 Continental Technology

 DPK Duplex PK

 EPDM Rubber

 Cogged V-Belts

 Small Teeth

 Laminated V-Belt



Presently the companys annual production capacity reaches up to 20 million sets of different automotive driving belts which is catered to a large customer base including clients such as KIA, Hyundai, Mitsubishi Electric, Chevrolet and Nissan.



