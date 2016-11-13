Infinity Loves ATL Announces Official Launch

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (November 13, 2016) - Infinity Loves ATL has officially launched, and now, people living with HIV and AIDS can visit the website, register, and find long-lasting relationships.
While Infinity Loves ATL is based in Atlanta, Georgia, anyone with HIV or AIDS can sign up for the website's services. Members from as far as Kenya have already signed up to use the service, and members across the United States are signing up daily.
Features include enhanced profiles, live video chats, and more.
The website also offers a blog where articles related to living with HIV and AIDS can be found. In addition, Infinity Loves ATL offers dating tips for members.
Further information is available at https://www.infinitylovesatl.com
About Infinity Loves ATL
Infinity Loves ATL offers a safe, fun atmosphere full of features where people living with HIV and AIDS can find meaningful, long-lasting relationships.
Contact
Luvenia Jackson, CEO/Founder
Infinity Loves ATL
E-mail: info(at)infinitylovesatl.com
Website: https://www.infinitylovesatl.com
###
More information:
http://https://www.infinitylovesatl.com
Date: 11/13/2016 - 04:09
Language: English
News-ID 506551
Character count: 1228
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infinity Loves ATL
Ansprechpartner: Luvenia Jackson
Stadt: Atlanta
Telefon: 404-919-6833
Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.348
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|7
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|95
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.