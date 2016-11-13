       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Infinity Loves ATL Announces Official Launch

ID: 506551
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (November 13, 2016) - Infinity Loves ATL has officially launched, and now, people living with HIV and AIDS can visit the website, register, and find long-lasting relationships.

While Infinity Loves ATL is based in Atlanta, Georgia, anyone with HIV or AIDS can sign up for the website's services. Members from as far as Kenya have already signed up to use the service, and members across the United States are signing up daily.

Features include enhanced profiles, live video chats, and more.

The website also offers a blog where articles related to living with HIV and AIDS can be found. In addition, Infinity Loves ATL offers dating tips for members.

Further information is available at https://www.infinitylovesatl.com

About Infinity Loves ATL
Infinity Loves ATL offers a safe, fun atmosphere full of features where people living with HIV and AIDS can find meaningful, long-lasting relationships.

Contact
Luvenia Jackson, CEO/Founder
Infinity Loves ATL
E-mail: info(at)infinitylovesatl.com
Website: https://www.infinitylovesatl.com

###



More information:
http://https://www.infinitylovesatl.com



Keywords (optional):

hiv, online-dating, aids, love, positive-singles, hiv-dating,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/13/2016 - 04:09
Language: English
News-ID 506551
Character count: 1228
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infinity Loves ATL
Ansprechpartner: Luvenia Jackson Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Atlanta
Telefon: 404-919-6833

Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.348
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 7
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 95


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z