Infinity Loves ATL Announces Official Launch

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (November 13, 2016) - Infinity Loves ATL has officially launched, and now, people living with HIV and AIDS can visit the website, register, and find long-lasting relationships.



While Infinity Loves ATL is based in Atlanta, Georgia, anyone with HIV or AIDS can sign up for the website's services. Members from as far as Kenya have already signed up to use the service, and members across the United States are signing up daily.



Features include enhanced profiles, live video chats, and more.



The website also offers a blog where articles related to living with HIV and AIDS can be found. In addition, Infinity Loves ATL offers dating tips for members.



Further information is available at https://www.infinitylovesatl.com



About Infinity Loves ATL

Infinity Loves ATL offers a safe, fun atmosphere full of features where people living with HIV and AIDS can find meaningful, long-lasting relationships.



