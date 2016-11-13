Airwheel Z5 Fast Intelligent Foldable Electric Scooter Deals With Problems In Urban Travels

In the morning, people have to get up early for catching up with the buses and metro to their office. In the buses or metro, people have to bear the torture because there are huge crowds in these iron boxes.

(firmenpresse) - Actually, in addition to the convenience brought by the city, there are many problems. The huge crowds in cities inevitably caused many problems in city travels. Sometimes people just feel helpless while they are heading to somewhere in another place of their cities. Now Airwheel brings people its new products Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter to help people solve the problems occurring in city travels.



Once, when people want to enjoy the time in the park, they can only walk along the small roads and left their private cars behind; and when they finish they have to head back to their cars because the roads are too small for cars to run. Indeed, people just need portable yet powerful transport in city travels. Airwheel brought people the Z5 electric standing scooter, which will deal with all the incapable of people in city travels and it aims to provide consumers with the comfortable and comfortable riding experience.



Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooters are the vehicles which are developed with the classic designs of scooters. Airwheel improves the scooters by altering the battery design into modularity. Instead, the high-performance battery cores of Z5 urban e scooter offer the vehicles the stable yet strong power-support. Most importantly, the new-adding function modules do not increase the body sizes of Z5. They are still as portable as traditional ones because of the multi-fold system and the light yet solid vehicle frames. The real practice shows that when Airwheel Z5 is foldable to its utmost, it is very small. Even it can be put into the dragged box. That will take many people aback. That is literally where the Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter is competitive. In the modern time, space is prohibitive and therefore to save space shows its great importance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter helps people deal with problems in city travels.





