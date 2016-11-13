Considerate Fittings on Airwheel R5 personal intelligent Electric Aided Bicycle

Some considerate fittings on R5 electric aided-bicycle makes it stand out from other models. Airwheel R5 is transformed into the foldable e bike.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel R5 was launched by Airwheel in Oct 2016, followed the E6 and E3. Airwheel R5 was regarded as a modified version of e bike and positioned it as the personal electric moped bike. Some considerate fittings on R5 citizen folding electric bike make it stand out from other models. R5 is featured by the three kinds of ride modes, and they can enjoy the riding pleasure whether in power-assisted mode or electricity-assisted mode.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The first fitting is the 16incn wheels mounted on Airwheel R5. Since Airwheel R5 is hailed as the personal electric moped bike, it has to pass several tough terrains like muddy paths and craggy paths. When Airwheel R5 negotiates the muddy paths, the muddy water is pretty easy to splash over the main body of Airwheel R5 which will cause the decrease in performance and even mechanical breakdown. Low temperature painting technology, after japanning and washing etc. over ten processes enables R5s appearance to become excellent and to have strong corrosion resistance, realizing longer service life.



Airwheel electric unicycles and E3 backpack e bike boast their portability and ease to store, notably because of their conveniently small size. In view of this fact, Airwheel R5 is transformed into the foldable e bike. Its main body, operating rod, handle bars and pedals can be folded to bid farewell troublesome. The owner could fold its shaft to scale the volume of the body so as to conveniently put it into the boot.



From the perspective of safety, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is outfitted with headlight for ride at night. On the poorly illuminative path, ride is rather potentially dangerous. In order to guarantee the safety of the rider, Airwheel installed headlight for intensifying the illumination. Also, the App fault self-diagnosis guarantees your safety before travelling. Attentive intelligent design to set the speed level makes an easy and safe riding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





These considerate designs of Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike bring a guarantee of safety as well as the enjoyment of ride.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/13/2016 - 07:07

Language: English

News-ID 506553

Character count: 2646

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease