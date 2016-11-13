Office Ladies Best Transport for Work  Airwheel S8 Intelligent Mini Electric Scooter with seat

As traffic jam in big cities is more and more serious, it takes them lots of time on the way to work. On the one hand, they have to get up earlier and look forward to avoiding rush hour.

(firmenpresse) - Many office ladies who are driving to work every day can be frequently seen in rush hours. What is worse, they start a busy working day from a tiring journey in the morning. However, enough sleep, pleasant feeling and decent job are the common pursuits of many office ladies. Is there a channel to change the present travel situation of office ladies? The answer is Airwheel S8 electric scooter with seat. As a member of the S-series, it is refined both internally and externally. S8 withstands all the judging criteria.



As known to all, many office ladies are in pursuit of higher-quality life and elegant appearance is a dispensable part when it comes to selecting a transport. Airwheel S8 absolutely can live up to their expectations. Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter adopts both standing and sitting-posture riding mode on the planet and thus guarantees the most comfortable riding experience, which definitely can match the social status of office ladies.



Apart from the realization of two riding postures, Airwheel S8 is with tremendous performance supported by tech-intelligence. Airwheel S8 self-balancing scooter is really a small yet powerful scooter that brings a big surprise to Airwheel riders, providing more wonderful and comfortable riding experience with its optimized design and ungraded intelligence.



Meanwhile, Airwheel S8 is also equipped with white shell, comfortable saddle, C shaped control shaft and wheel hubs. Thus, bright and youthful colors have attracted many ladies already. High safety improves the image of Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter in ladies hearts. Different from other Airwheel electric scooters, riders can touch the ground when braking, which largely ensures the riding safety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



Overall, Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is the ideal transport for office ladies in terms of fashionable appearance, comfortable riding experience and high safety.





