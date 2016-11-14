LifeProof announces FRE for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus available now

(firmenpresse) - KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/16 -- Adventure calls, and for iPhone fans, LifeProof FR? has been there to answer, year after year. Take iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus wherever the action leads in absolute confidence and bring back the living proof with incredible photos shot on iPhone's best cameras yet. FR? for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus select color are available at now.

For those looking for the best in screenless waterproof technology, NÜÜD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also coming soon.

"LifeProof helps you get the most out of your iPhone and our latest designs incorporate some exciting changes that make the user experience the best we've ever delivered," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Apple has set the bar high with these iPhones, and we're helping bring it to places you've never before thought possible."

LifeProof allows smartphone users to dive head-first into the action at a moment's notice. The super slim designs are waterproof to 6.6 feet, drop proof to 6.6 feet, dirt proof and snow proof. FR? features a built-in screen protector, while NÜÜD leaves the screen uncovered for the truest touchscreen experience. Every device feature remains accessible and fully functional, making LifeProof cases a necessity when intentionally taking on water, drops, dirt or snow.

LifeProof FR? for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Black are available at selected retail, while NÜÜD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are coming soon. For more information and product availability, please visit

LifeProof® encourages technology users to unleash the remarkable by taking their smartphone and tablet devices on every adventure regardless of dirt, sand, water, rocks and other environmental hazards. LifeProof premium cases boast four-proof protection for smartphone and tablet devices and provide freedom from environmental constraints. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. and is committed to inspiring its customers to live an active, no-limits lifestyle.*



For more information, visit . #LiveLifeProof

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold 2012-2016

The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of Treefrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

