Trend Micro Named as a Leader in Forrester Endpoint Security Report

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/16 -- (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in security software, today announced it received the highest score in the Current Offering category among the fifteen vendors evaluated in "The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q4 2016" report. Trend Micro believes that being named as a leader by Forrester's report affirms the merits of having a complete endpoint protection portfolio and marks yet another point of independent industry validation of Trend Micro's technology leadership.

Trend Micro received the highest score possible in the Product Roadmap and Go-To Market Strategy criteria, garnering an overall score of 4.7 out of 5 in the strategy category. The report also states, "Overall, Trend Micro's current portfolio, combined with its short- and long-term road maps, aligns very well with the current and (likely) future needs of enterprise buyers."

"Receiving these scores in an independent evaluation from such a well-respected research firm is an important recognition and I believe it is confirmation that our endpoint security suite delivers the protection enterprises need," said Kevin Simzer, executive vice president, sales, marketing and business development for Trend Micro. "Customer references were also taken into account, and it is my view that the user feedback further validates our 'maximum protection, minimum impact' value proposition."

In addition to providing the best endpoint security technology available today, Trend Micro has the right vision to develop sophisticated techniques to combat the threats of tomorrow. Earlier this month, the company released its new class of cyber threat defense, XGen endpoint security, which complements Trend Micro's proven optimized protection with high-fidelity machine learning. Using a single or incomplete set of techniques can leave gaps in a company's security posture, but the evolving threat landscape demands a comprehensive, multi-layered endpoint protection strategy. This is exactly what XGen offers. With 28 years of experience and more than 155 million endpoints protected, this latest release demonstrates Trend Micro's unwavering commitment to innovation in the area of endpoint security.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit .

