Developers Key in Next Phase of Construction, Real Estate Growth, AEC Industry 4.0 Report States

Software developers and programmers with little experience in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry will be in higher demand for construction work because key software is moving to the cloud, an Autodesk executive said in a new HingePoint Industry 4.0 Report.

(firmenpresse) - Dallas, Texas - Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) is moving away from bulky desktop apps and moving their software and platforms into the cloud. Although using the cloud is not new for the AECindustry, the ability to integrate systems and software will become more critical as Autodesk continues its aggressivemarch towards cloud-based platforms like Forge



Technologically speaking, we are moving past the app and moving into a world of web experiences, said Jim Quanci, Senior Director of Autodesk Development Network, in the HingePoint Industry 4.0 Report. Being based on web-standard technologies there are millions of software developers that can now build these experiences. It no longer requires software developers with special and rare CAD (Computer Aided Design) expertise.



Design and engineering information is no longer siloed and can be integratedwith all the other run-the-business tools companies are using. This will dramatically change how construction is done and how real estate developers design buildings and find investors, HingePoint CEO and Founder Bryce Finnerty said.



We are in the middle of one of the biggest technological revolutions of our time and it is transforming how all of us do our work, especially in the AEC industry, Finnerty said in the report. For example, as virtual reality becomes prevalent, it can help developers market their buildings to investors by showing them a real virtual prototype that they can walk through.



As the construction industry and real estate developers start using new cloud-based web services from Autodesk, developers that can combine or integratesoftware and solutions will becritical, Finnerty said, who will be giving two presentations at Autodesk University 2016 this week.



When applications dont speak to one another or share information, companies are forced to continuously update different systems of record. They are prisoners to the technology they use. Finnerty said. The cloud-based approach by Autodesk liberates data and helps businesses work more efficiently.





About HingePoints Industry 4.0 Report



HingePoints Industry 4.0 Report looks at how the next wave of technology is about to transform the AEC sector. Autodesk executive Jim Quanci is a contributor. The report looks at what Industry 4.0 is, how it is changing the AEC industry and the types of technology it is bringing. Click here to download the free report. You can also read the 2016 Autodesk Industry Report, by clicking here



About HingePoint



HingePoint provides AutoDesk, BIM and Revit consulting & services for the AEC industry with development & integration of AutoDesk products with enterprise systems. As members of the AutoDesk Development Network, we are a trusted partner with over 25 years experience of systems development and integration work in the AEC industry. We support development of Autodesk products including AutoCAD, Revit, M, BIM360 and are experts in integrating with enterprise systems including Salesforce, SharePoint & Office365. Our clients range from top hotel brands and restaurant chains to AEC firms and real estate developers and Facilities Management. We provide BIM with ROI. Results Guaranteed Literally Guaranteed.



