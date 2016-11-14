Gildan Activewear Announces Proposed Acquisition of American Apparel Brand

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL)(NYSE: GIL) today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights related to the American Apparel® brand and certain assets from American Apparel, LLC, (American Apparel), a U.S.-based manufacturer of fashion basics, for a cash purchase price of approximately $66 million. Gildan will also separately purchase inventory from American Apparel to ensure a seamless supply of goods in the printwear channel while the Company integrates the brand within its Printwear business. Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets. The closing of the transaction is subject to approvals by the American Apparel bankruptcy process and customary conditions, and is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2017.

The American Apparel® brand is a highly recognized brand among consumers and within the North American printwear channel. The American Apparel® brand would represent a strong complementary addition to the Company's portfolio of brands. The acquisition will create revenue growth opportunities by leveraging Gildan's extensive distribution network in North American and international printwear markets to further increase the brand's penetration in the faster growing fashion basics segments of these markets. In addition, with American Apparel®'s strong heritage as a consumer brand, the Company will evaluate potential wholesale opportunities for leveraging the brand within its Branded Apparel business.

American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 14, 2016. The Bankruptcy Court may require American Apparel to hold an auction for its assets and business under which the proposed acquisition would constitute the initial bid. Consummation of the acquisition would be subject to Gildan being selected as the successful bidder in any such auction and Bankruptcy Court approval. Gildan will be entitled to a break-up fee and certain expense reimbursements if it does not prevail as the successful bidder at any such auction.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations, and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, amongst others, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "assume", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. We refer you to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the risks described under the "Financial risk management", "Critical accounting estimates and judgments", and "Risks and uncertainties" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended October 2, 2016 and for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2016 for a discussion of the various factors that may affect the Company's future results. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection are also set out throughout such documents and this press release.

Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and the results or events predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in such forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:

These factors may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or non-recurring or other special items announced or occurring after the statements are made, may have on the Company's business. For example, they do not include the effect of business dispositions, acquisitions, other business transactions, asset write-downs, asset impairment losses or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made. The financial impact of such transactions and non-recurring and other special items can be complex and necessarily depends on the facts particular to each of them.

There can be no assurance that the expectations represented by our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Company's future financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds® and Therapy Plus brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products is also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company sells its products through two primary channels of distribution, namely printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of its customers in the printwear and retail markets. Gildan has over 48,000 employees worldwide and is committed to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout the Company's supply chain. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at and , respectively.

Contacts:



Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815





Media inquiries:

Garry Bell

Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 744-8600





More information:

http://www.gildan.com



PressRelease by

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 06:33

Language: English

News-ID 506573

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease