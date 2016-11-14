(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
* Project part of modernization of line connecting Wonju and Gangneung in
preparation for Korea hosting a major international sporting event in 2018
* KRNA to deploy LTE-R technology for modernization of communications network
supporting mission-critical services, such as signaling at speeds of up to
250 km/h
14 November, 2016
Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected by the Korea Rail Network Authority
(KRNA) as a supplier for the world's first LTE-R mobile broadband network to
support railway operations and employee services. The network will be deployed
on a railway line between Wonju and Gangneung as part of preparations for the
major international sporting event being hosted by the country in 2018. KRNA is
responsible for the development and maintenance of railway infrastructure in
South Korea as well as a number of other countries.
The communications network for KRNA will be based on LTE-R technology, a version
of 4G LTE technology that is being developed to meet the mission-critical
service requirements of railway operators. The network will support both
operational and maintenance services on a high-speed commercial railway line
operating at speeds of up to 250 km/h.
KRNA's LTE-R network will provide secure, reliable, high-speed connectivity
between trains, stations and other railway facilities between Wonju and
Gangneung. The network will also be designed to interoperate with other LTE
networks supporting public safety and maritime operations as well as legacy VHS
(very high frequency) and TRS (trunked radio system) radio networks. This
project is intended to serve as a model for future LTE-R deployments, and help
further define LTE-R standardization efforts.
For this project, Nokia will supply radio access network (RAN) base stations
(eNodeBs) along with Nokia NetAct(TM), the first major virtualized network
management software for mobile networks. NetAct delivers best-in-class
applications for the railway operations and employee services management of
KRNA. It also delivers advanced assurance capabilities as part of Nokia's
comprehensive, multi-domain Service Assurance program, which provides closed-
loop automation to drive greater network agility and optimization. Nokia systems
integration and deployment services will help to establish the new LTE-R
network.
Andrew Cope, head of Korea at Nokia, said: "South Korea has been a world leader
in the use of mobile broadband technology to make public services of all kinds
safer, more efficient and reliable. With a thirty-year history in the delivery
of GSM-R mobile networking technology for railways, and as a pioneer in the
development of LTE-R solutions, we are pleased to partner with KRNA to bring
these cutting edge capabilities to the country as they prepare to host one of
the world's premier sporting events."
