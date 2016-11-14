Nokia to provide Korea Rail Network Authority with world's first LTE-R network to support high-speed railway operations

* Project part of modernization of line connecting Wonju and Gangneung in

preparation for Korea hosting a major international sporting event in 2018

* KRNA to deploy LTE-R technology for modernization of communications network

supporting mission-critical services, such as signaling at speeds of up to

250 km/h



14 November, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected by the Korea Rail Network Authority

(KRNA) as a supplier for the world's first LTE-R mobile broadband network to

support railway operations and employee services. The network will be deployed

on a railway line between Wonju and Gangneung as part of preparations for the

major international sporting event being hosted by the country in 2018. KRNA is

responsible for the development and maintenance of railway infrastructure in

South Korea as well as a number of other countries.



The communications network for KRNA will be based on LTE-R technology, a version

of 4G LTE technology that is being developed to meet the mission-critical

service requirements of railway operators. The network will support both

operational and maintenance services on a high-speed commercial railway line

operating at speeds of up to 250 km/h.



KRNA's LTE-R network will provide secure, reliable, high-speed connectivity

between trains, stations and other railway facilities between Wonju and

Gangneung. The network will also be designed to interoperate with other LTE

networks supporting public safety and maritime operations as well as legacy VHS

(very high frequency) and TRS (trunked radio system) radio networks. This

project is intended to serve as a model for future LTE-R deployments, and help

further define LTE-R standardization efforts.



For this project, Nokia will supply radio access network (RAN) base stations

(eNodeBs) along with Nokia NetAct(TM), the first major virtualized network



management software for mobile networks. NetAct delivers best-in-class

applications for the railway operations and employee services management of

KRNA. It also delivers advanced assurance capabilities as part of Nokia's

comprehensive, multi-domain Service Assurance program, which provides closed-

loop automation to drive greater network agility and optimization. Nokia systems

integration and deployment services will help to establish the new LTE-R

network.



Andrew Cope, head of Korea at Nokia, said: "South Korea has been a world leader

in the use of mobile broadband technology to make public services of all kinds

safer, more efficient and reliable. With a thirty-year history in the delivery

of GSM-R mobile networking technology for railways, and as a pioneer in the

development of LTE-R solutions, we are pleased to partner with KRNA to bring

these cutting edge capabilities to the country as they prepare to host one of

the world's premier sporting events."





