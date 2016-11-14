Novartis improves ranking in 2016 Access to Medicine Index

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Novartis ranks third in 2016 ranking
* Company tops the industry in access-to-medicine management and capacity
building
* Novartis integrated access strategy addressing all income segments stands
out as best practice
Basel, November 14, 2016 - Novartis ranked third in the 2016 Access to Medicine
Index (up from 4th place in 2014), in recognition of its efforts to improve
worldwide access to healthcare.
The Index measures the performance of the top-20 pharmaceutical companies to
improve access to medicines and healthcare in developing countries, and is
conducted every other year. It covers seven categories, including access-to-
medicine management, capacity building, pricing, manufacturing and distribution.
"We share the fundamental aim of the Access to Medicine Index: to close the
access gap in developing countries," said Joseph Jimenez, CEO of Novartis. "We
are delighted that our actions have been recognized, but more work is needed. In
order to improve access even further, we will continue to work on creating more
scalable and sustainable approaches to increase the affordability and
availability of medicines to underserved patients."
Novartis was the industry leader in access-to-medicine management and capacity
building. The company also performed strongly on R&D, with a pipeline spanning
all four disease categories in the scope of the Index. Novartis also rose to the
top three in pricing, manufacturing and distribution, significantly expanding
its equitable pricing strategies.
Two programs in particular were recognized as best practice: Novartis Access,
the portfolio of 15 on- and off-patent medicines to fight chronic diseases in
lower-income countries; and ComHIP, a program supported by the Novartis
Foundation and its partners to evaluate the impact of an innovative healthcare
model on hypertension control and self-management in Ghana, Africa. Furthermore,
the company's long-term product donations for liver fluke and leprosy stood out
for their reach and broad coverage, according to the Index.
In capacity building, Novartis improved on its already strong performance in
2014. The Index highlights the company's engagement with the University of Cape
Town in South Africa on malaria and tuberculosis drug discovery, as well as the
award-winning SMS for Life program, a public-private partnership to manage
medicine stocks in sub-Saharan Africa. SMS for Life has been piloted in more
than 10,000 healthcare facilities and is being scaled up using smartphones and
tablet computers.
Novartis pursues a combination of approaches to expand access to its medicines -
philanthropy, zero-profit initiatives and social ventures. In 2015, the
company's access-to-healthcare initiatives reached almost 66 million patients
globally, and training and healthcare service programs reached 12 million
people.
