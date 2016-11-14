Orange Belgium : As from 2017 Oranges 4G network will be ready for the Internet of Things

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
As from 2017 Orange's 4G mobile network will support the Internet of Things
thanks to the nationwide implementation of new dedicated LPWA layers
The possibilities offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) are growing strongly
in Belgium and throughout the world. In order to maintain its status as the
leader of this market, Orange Belgium has decided to invest in 2 new Mobile IoT
technologies based on international standards: Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-
M.
Orange today announced that it will implement NB-IoT and LTE-M on its mobile
network in 2017. Collectively known as Mobile IoT, the LTE-M and NB-IoT
technologies are Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) cellular network layers that will
allow millions of everyday objects to be connected to the Internet of Things
(IoT).
Low Power Wide Area technologies offer many advantages when connecting objects
to the Internet of Things, like low energy consumption so the battery of the
connected equipment lives up to 10 years longer and the low cost of the radio
modules inside the devices that need to be connected.
But the Mobile IoT-technologies Orange will implement go further than that:
* they also enable full bidirectional communication between the object and the
network;
* they have the best possible mobile coverage (up to +20dB compared to 2G/4G
coverage); which considerably improves signal penetration inside buildings;
* they can rely on a guaranteed connectivity abroad (roaming) on other
operators' Mobile IoT networks;
* And it is the safest solution for IoT connectivity as it operates in
licensed spectrum. Moreover the SIM-card offers secure connections thanks to
the unique authentication and encryption of the data in transit.
The rollout of both technologies will involve a simple software upgrade to
Oranges existing 4G network that covers today 99.8% of Belgian population. This
means that the rollout of Mobile IoT will deliver a nationwide coverage almost
immediately.
Overall Mobile IoT will act as the catalyst for companies to consider connecting
things that would not have been viable with existing technologies. Consumers
will see a huge variety of new products, services and applications enabled by
Mobile IoT.
The choice of Mobile IoT-technology is future proof as it is fully consistent
with the future evolution towards 5G. It will then be possible to connect
objects that require very high reliability, like remote control of critical
devices and automation processes.
Orange's Mobile IoT (NB-IoT and LTE-M) network will be operational in the first
half of 2017, and will cover the entire national territory in 2017. Initially,
it will be used for tests with Orange, their partners, and their business
clients. It will then be launched commercially in the second half of 2017.
