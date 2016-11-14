Gemalto Wins U.S. Government Grant for Digital Driver's License Pilot in Four Jurisdictions

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Austin, TX, Nov. 14, 2016 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is
partnering with Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, and Washington D.C. to pilot digital
driver's licenses (DDLs). Gemalto received a government grant to support these
jurisdictions to pilot the development of a smartphone-based credential, and
will implement an interoperable solution of a magnitude not seen before in the
market. This partnership includes a two year grant from the U.S. National
Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which spearheads the country's
National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace, an effort dedicated to
securing and protecting privacy in the digital world.
As a longstanding partner to jurisdictions across the country, Gemalto has
leveraged its combined expertise in the driver's license (DL) and identification
(ID) sector, along with its strong position as a global leader in digital and
mobile technology. As states and government entities shift toward digital ID
strategies, the NIST funded pilot is an opportunity to set the precedent for
mobile driver's license security and frameworks moving forward.
Gemalto recognizes the continued trend towards consumer mobility and digital
dependence, and will guide states as they address this digital transformation
with a DL option for their mobile-first citizens. This mobile movement is
especially prevalent among the next generation of drivers and the massive
millennial demographic. According to a 2015 Pew Research Study, 86 percent of
people aged 18 to 29 have a smartphone. Issuing agencies are looking to target
this group with new technology and provide a supplemental service to its
existing client base to meet the needs of a diverse group of drivers.
The digital driver's license serves as a secure, companion version of the
physical ID card. The pilot will address four main use cases including
enrollment, updates to the document once it's in the field, attribute sharing
and law enforcement. The mobile license will enable new security features,
coupled with advanced in-field verification, as well as allow for enhanced
privacy for citizens through better control of personal information.
"We are pleased to engage in this multi-year pilot program designed to address
the many different opportunities surrounding digital identities," said Katerina
Megas, NSTIC Pilots Program Manager at NIST. "The digital driver's license
solution Gemalto presented embodies the NSTIC(1) Guiding Principles surrounding
trusted identities in cyberspace. Our goal is to work with organizations to
determine the best technology and implementation strategy that will maintain
both citizen privacy and security."
"Gemalto understands that each jurisdiction will have unique needs and
experience different challenges throughout implementation," said Steve Purdy, VP
of State Identity Programs at Gemalto. "The collaborative nature of this project
will enable us to quickly identify use-case best practices and lessons learned,
share those, and refine the solution in a more comprehensive and efficient way.
It brings not only the ability to serve individual jurisdiction needs, but the
strength of working together cooperatively with a common goal."
(1)National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace
