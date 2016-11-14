Gemalto Wins U.S. Government Grant for Digital Driver's License Pilot in Four Jurisdictions

Austin, TX, Nov. 14, 2016 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is

partnering with Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, and Washington D.C. to pilot digital

driver's licenses (DDLs). Gemalto received a government grant to support these

jurisdictions to pilot the development of a smartphone-based credential, and

will implement an interoperable solution of a magnitude not seen before in the

market. This partnership includes a two year grant from the U.S. National

Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which spearheads the country's

National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace, an effort dedicated to

securing and protecting privacy in the digital world.



As a longstanding partner to jurisdictions across the country, Gemalto has

leveraged its combined expertise in the driver's license (DL) and identification

(ID) sector, along with its strong position as a global leader in digital and

mobile technology. As states and government entities shift toward digital ID

strategies, the NIST funded pilot is an opportunity to set the precedent for

mobile driver's license security and frameworks moving forward.



Gemalto recognizes the continued trend towards consumer mobility and digital

dependence, and will guide states as they address this digital transformation

with a DL option for their mobile-first citizens. This mobile movement is

especially prevalent among the next generation of drivers and the massive

millennial demographic. According to a 2015 Pew Research Study, 86 percent of

people aged 18 to 29 have a smartphone. Issuing agencies are looking to target

this group with new technology and provide a supplemental service to its

existing client base to meet the needs of a diverse group of drivers.



The digital driver's license serves as a secure, companion version of the



physical ID card. The pilot will address four main use cases including

enrollment, updates to the document once it's in the field, attribute sharing

and law enforcement. The mobile license will enable new security features,

coupled with advanced in-field verification, as well as allow for enhanced

privacy for citizens through better control of personal information.



"We are pleased to engage in this multi-year pilot program designed to address

the many different opportunities surrounding digital identities," said Katerina

Megas, NSTIC Pilots Program Manager at NIST. "The digital driver's license

solution Gemalto presented embodies the NSTIC(1) Guiding Principles surrounding

trusted identities in cyberspace. Our goal is to work with organizations to

determine the best technology and implementation strategy that will maintain

both citizen privacy and security."



"Gemalto understands that each jurisdiction will have unique needs and

experience different challenges throughout implementation," said Steve Purdy, VP

of State Identity Programs at Gemalto. "The collaborative nature of this project

will enable us to quickly identify use-case best practices and lessons learned,

share those, and refine the solution in a more comprehensive and efficient way.

It brings not only the ability to serve individual jurisdiction needs, but the

strength of working together cooperatively with a common goal."



(1)National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



