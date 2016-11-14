Electro-NIC Now Sells Electrical Fixtures at Affordable Cost

Buying electrical fixtures is not a problem nowadays, taking into account the increasing amount of local and web-based stores that keep emerging these days.

(firmenpresse) - Buying electrical fixtures is not a problem nowadays, taking into account the increasing amount of local and web-based stores that keep emerging these days. They offer a variety of electrical products to meet any purposes and needs of potential customers. However, not all of these stores are reliable and worth the trust of users. This cannot be told about Electro-NIC, which sells electrical appliances and accessories of high quality.



Electro-NIC is an online store, which offers different types of wholesale and retail electrical fixtures for homes and offices. These products come at affordable cost and are certified to carter to the needs and preferences of clients. This is what the managers of the store tell about the purposes they pursue: Our store has a rich catalogue of electrical fixtures and accessories, which are certified and feature excellent quality. We work hard to add new products to the database to make our customers aware of the new appliances and accessories they can find in the market these days. All the products we offer for sale are certified and adhere to the highest industry standards.



Electro-NIC is found in Moscow and has rich experience in the niche to be able to satisfy the most demanding customers. They also offer quick and on-time delivery across Moscow and the Moscow region. The products the company sells are a nice choice both for industrial enterprises and offices. The assortment of electrical products and their affordable prices contribute to the versatility of choice the customers may enjoy day and night. The range of products the store offers for sale includes, but is not limited to quality lamps one can have a look at http://electro-nic.ru/catalog/lampy , sockets, outlets, electrical cables, lighting fixtures, network equipment, TV splitters, accumulators and more.



The online store offers individual approach to each customer, taking into account all the preferences and special needs of clients. With this purpose, they regularly update the catalogue of products and offer the most contemporary solutions to implement the advanced engineering and technical projects. The subdivision of the catalogue into numerous categories contributes to the ease of search and customer satisfaction rate.





For more information, please, take your time to visit http://electro-nic.ru/



About the Company:



Electro-NIC is a Moscow-based store of electrical fixtures and accessories, which come at reasonable prices and are certified to meet the needs of customers. These products are in demand with industrial enterprises and individual buyers due to the rich catalogue of products, reliability of the seller, affordable cost, 100% customer satisfactions guarantee, individual approach to each client and a team of professionals, who are ready to provide customer support and qualified assistance whenever this is necessary.



Contact Info:

Address: 18 Pyatnitskoe High Road, 125430 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: +7 (915) 411-81-06 / +7 (967) 023-45-67

E-mail: 4118106(at)mail.ru

Website: http://electro-nic.ru/





More information:

http://electro-nic.ru/



PressRelease by

Electro-NIC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 08:42

Language: English

News-ID 506587

Character count: 3345

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Electro-NIC



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease