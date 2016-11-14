oneclick AG becomes a member of EuroCloud

(PresseBox) - Acceptance and trust in cloud services are key for companies? competitiveness in an increasingly global and digital world. In view of the fast pace of innovation in information technology, the EuroCloud Association advocates the continuous development and harmonisation of legal and technical framework conditions on a national and international level. EuroCloud supports providers and users of cloud services with their many questions relating to security, legal issues and compliance. The Association supports innovation in all areas - business and private - on the basis of cloud platforms. In addition, EuroCloud accompanies start-ups to reach their creative goals. Important topics are innovation and competitiveness through the cloud, data protection as well as interoperability and standards.

"The eco system around EuroCloud goes perfectly with us as we are a producer of an innovative application delivery and streaming platform?, says Dominik Birgelen, CEO of oneclick AG. ?Whether in production, trade or the service sector ? digitalisation changes processes and business models sustainably. Innovative technologies are in demand so that companies can continue to operate successfully."

oneclick? is a platform that is available as a service. It allows the distribution of software applications in the browser from any infrastructure source in a 100% web-based desktop. Irrespective if an application is run in an in-house data centre or if it is a cloud service of a third party provider ? in a central workspace, oneclick supplies the complete user and licence management ready for deployment. Using oneclick, companies reduce their IT costs, increase staff mobility, enable Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) and raise security all at the same time. While users can access central applications with any device, the target infrastructure remains securely isolated from the internet. An encrypted stream flows to the device and control signals are transmitted back to the infrastructure.



"We also count on the Association for our internationalisation,? adds Dominik Birgelen. ?EuroCloud supports its members with the successful implementation of internationally oriented business models, among other things, through a transatlantic cooperation with the umbrella association of the US-American Software and Information Industry (SIIA) and intensive exchanges with the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE)."

To find out more about the application delivery and streaming platform of oneclick AG, visit https://oneclick-cloud.com for further information and to register for a test account.

About EuroCloud

EuroCloud Deutschland e.V. is the association of the cloud computing economy and part of the European EuroCloud network. The association was founded in December 2009 and addresses any issues relating to cloud computing.



oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





