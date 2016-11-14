Search Shark Launches Its New Software Development Services

Search Shark, a software development firm in Toronto, launched its new software development services today.

Search Shark, a software development firm in Toronto, launched its new software development services today. The company grew to render full marketing and development services to all their valued clients. This company now offers software development Toronto services in collaboration with some of the best and most trusted software developers servicing the entire Toronto.



According to the company, their software developer team will include Justin Covas, Kamal Singh and Nathan Odotei. With the help of these experienced professionals, Search Shark will be able to render high quality service at a competitive rate, and give satisfaction to the expectations of their clients.



Search Shark will be expanding their business to include services such as inventory management, custom interface and ecommerce checkout. The new service to be offered by this company was announced last November 1, 2016. Their team will consist of smart millennial developers who will develop technology in the cutting edge of functionality and marketing. They want everyone to be informed that they now offer new services and that their company has entered the software development community to connect with some other likeminded and talented developers. Search Shark has been engaged in providing various services such as SEO or Search Engine Optimization, social media marketing, software development, malware removal and web development. This company is comprised of a talented and experienced group of software developers who remain in the pulse of evolving technology. Search Shark was founded and managed by its founder, Justin Covas and he works together with his team including Nathan Odotei as digital specialist, Preet Lubana as Senior Software Developer and Kamal Preet Singh as lead developer. Their field of expertise comprises different aspects such as inventory management, barcode scanning, locations & zones, development and test, huge data solutions, retail and ecommerce, analytical reports, customer relationship management, invoices and estimates.





As a specialist in custom software Toronto, Search Shark is also providing custom interface for businesses which cover just about everything starting from CRM to inventory management which are easy and simple to use. With a wide variety of experience in software and digital development, they can design software which is proven to be the best one in advanced functionality.



Search Shark is among the most dependable Toronto software development companies. Founded by Justin Covas, this company has been providing high quality services to its customers.



To learn more about this company, please do not hesitate to visit http://searchshark.ca/



